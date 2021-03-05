During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, local teachers have worked harder than ever before.
Nearly a year after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all school districts to cease in-person classes to prevent COVID-19, the districts of Pike County and Pikeville Independent have returned to full in-person learning, with Pikeville Independent returning on March 3, 2021. For local teachers who have worked hard to teach their students throughout the pandemic’s first year, the change from virtual learning to in-person was a welcome one — for them and their students.
“It feels like the first day of school,” said Shana Webb, an eighth-grade math teacher at Pikeville Jr. High School. “The hallways are buzzing with excitement, and the kids are so happy to see their friends. I am so happy to have all of my students back. It feels like a family reunion.”
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that all school districts should cease in-person classes starting the following Monday. Officials with the Pikeville Independent School District and the Pike County School District quickly informed their teachers of the announcement, which the teachers then explained to their students in order to prepare them for the weeks ahead. No one knew, however, how long they would be away from the classroom.
Webb said she had one day to learn how to become “an online teacher” and to prepare her class for online instruction.
“It was very spontaneous. We had a teacher’s meeting after school and we were told, ‘You have one more day with your students, and after that, we don’t know when you’re going to see them again.’ That was very scary for us as teachers,” Webb said. “We had to transition and tell these students how we were going to communicate with them, we had to set up our online platforms, we had to get them signed up on that and we had a 24-hour period to do that. It was very overwhelming, but we all did it. We all came together and came up with the way that we were going to utilize that.”
In the 2020-21 school year, every school district created its own reopening plan. The Pike County School District decided to have students enroll either all-virtual or all-in-person. The Pikeville Independent School District decided that students could enroll either all-virtual or do in-person learning through a hybrid model, in which the schedule would be determined by the severity of the virus in the community. The district determined “green” as fully in-person, “yellow” as being half in-person and half virtual and “red” as being all-virtual.
Teachers who were not used to teaching virtually had to learn quickly how to use virtual platforms for their instruction. Pikeville Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Marsha Wright has worked as a teacher for 12 years, and she said that she initially felt overwhelmed by having to switch to virtual instruction in March last year. However, she said that she now feels confident in using the technology, since she has needed to use it throughout the school year.
“If there’s one good thing that has come out of all of this, it forced me out of my comfort zone,” Wright said. “It forced me to become more aware of virtual learning, of different programs, of putting things online, of everything. It really forced me to learn a lot of new things that I would have never have learned. Now, I feel pretty good about it.”
Wright said she has worked long hours — both at school and at home —in order to figure out how best to teach her students. However, she said she discovered that she could not teach at her usual pace because her students received in-person instruction on alternate days of the week. She described a moment in December 2020 when she realized that she could not teach at her usual pace because of this fact.
“I have an aide that’s in here all the time with me. I was so down and out right before Christmas. I looked at her and said, ‘They can’t do this. What am I not doing? Why can’t they do this?’” Wright said, referring to one of her student groups. “She got the calendar out, and she said, ‘This group’s only been here 16 times so it’s like the 16th day of school.’ It just hit me. This is what we would be doing the middle of September. On a regular year, I wouldn’t expect them to be able to do this.”
Wright explained that she was initially critical of herself and her teaching skills due to how her students were performing, and she became “consumed” with her job when she went home. However, she realized that she needed to slow down her pace and find a healthy balance between work and home life.
“I kind of eased up a little bit — not only on them, but on me because I felt like, ‘You’re just not doing what you need to be doing. You’ve got to do something else,’” Wright said. “My husband said, “You’re gonna have to leave this over there. You’re sitting here all evening long. You’re on the Internet, you’re trying to find this, you’re trying to find that, you’re talking to this and you’re talking to that. You don’t talk to us. You’re consumed with this job.’ It’s the truth, I was, but I was so scared that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing that I kind of went overkill with it. It will come to them, I know it will, and I just have to be patient. Now that they’re back five days a week, it will help.”
Claire West, a fifth grade social studies teacher at Pikeville Elementary School, has taught for 15 years. She said she initially felt out of her comfort zone when she had to move to virtual learning, and she now feels comfortable using the online platforms and programs. However, she said she has particularly felt stress this year because she has needed to prepare multiple lesson plans for virtual instruction, as well as in-person, which can be difficult to organize.
“Since March, I have probably worked harder as a teacher than the whole time I’ve been teaching,” West said.
West said that she likes to form positive, long-lasting relationships with her students throughout the school year, and she realized that the face masks she and her students are required to wear may impact that outside of the classroom.
“The sad part is, during playtime, they could take off their masks if they’re six feet apart. I didn’t know them without their masks on, and I think it’s the same thing with me,” West said, adding she is also unable to see her students’ smiles during the day, and vice versa. “If they saw me out and I was just walking down the sidewalk, they probably wouldn’t know me if I didn’t have my mask on. I think that’s sad.”
Shana Webb, with Pikeville High School, said that she has always been grateful to be able to teach at least half of her students in-person at a time during the district’s “yellow” (half in-person) days. However, one of the biggest challenges for her as a teacher has been having to cover a lot of content in a short time frame for her students in order to stay on track, while missing out on making long-lasting relationships with them in-person in the classroom.
“When you’re only seeing them 40 percent of the time that you normally would, two out of five days a week, and you feel like you have so much to teach them in that time period, it’s just hard to find that downtime to talk to the kids to build those personal connections,” Webb said.
The first pandemic year has also created several positive moments for local teachers, in addition to several challenges, with one of the highlights being that many schools have seen their teachers and staff members grow closer throughout the school year as a result of the pandemic.
Amy Rhodes, principal of Bevins Elementary School, said that the families and staff of Bevins Elementary School have always remained family-oriented and close-knit, but she and her teachers have bonded outside of the classroom throughout this school year due to the pandemic. They have created a group chat and a Facebook group, she said, in order to better communicate with one another. In that group chat, she said, they also make jokes, post funny pictures and ask for prayers in certain cases, in addition to discussing school.
“We did not have that group chat until this happened,” Rhodes said. “While we are a very close-knit school, I feel like we haven’t let the pandemic keep us from being that way. We have just found ways to connect outside of that.”
Since March 2020, Rhodes said that her teachers and staff have gone above and beyond to do the best they can for their students, and she said she was proud of them. Rhodes is a mother to three children, with one attending her school and two attending middle school and high school. As a mother and a principal, Rhodes said, she has noticed the hard work that the teachers have done for their students throughout this difficult school year, and she said she would like everyone to recognize that hard work.
“Our teachers have truly gone above and beyond — not just our teachers, but our whole staff have gone above and beyond at doing what they need to do in the best situation,” Rhodes said. “I would want everybody to realize what a good job our teachers are doing. My second grader is, of course, with me at my school, but even with the middle school and high school, I see the work that goes into it. Sometimes I sit back and I’m kind of in awe at how great of a job they do in the situation that they’ve been thrown into.”
