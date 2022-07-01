Suspect facing several charges after officers killed in Floyd shooting

A Floyd County man is facing numerous charges, including multiple counts of murder, after an incident in which police officers were killed.
According to court records, Lance P. Storz, 49, of Main Street, Allen, was booked into the Pike County Detention Center just before 5 a.m. on July 1 in connection with the incident.
According to the arrest citation in the case, beginning at approximately 6:44 p.m., June 30, Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers at and around his residence.
The rounds, the citation said, caused the death of two police officers at the scene, injured five additional officers, injured the emergency management director and caused the death of a K9 officer.
In addition to charges of murder of a police officer, Storz faces several charges of attempted murder of a police officer.
The identities of those killed and injured in the incident, as well as the conditions of those injured, have not been released.
Storz was scheduled to be arraigned July 1 before Floyd District Judge Eric Hall.