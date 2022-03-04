The Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new piece of equipment courtesy of the Gary Sinise foundation.
The side-by-side ATV will be used in terrain where typical rescue vehicles wouldn’t be able to reach victims.
“This is a 2022 Cam Am Defender pro series side-by-side, ‘’ Chief Robert Morton said. “We got it through a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation and we are honored that our grant application was selected.”
Morton said the vehicle will come in very handy as the proposed ATV trail system in Pike County begins to take shape and open.
“That’s one of the main reasons we wanted this,” Morton said. “This will really be beneficial to our community.”
Morton explained that right now, the department has equipped the side-by-side with a back board, medical supplies and tow ropes but eventually they want to put an air compressor on it in case someone gets a flat on their ATV back in the hills, they will be able to help them.
“This will be a multi-purpose vehicle but its primary use will be for rescue,” Morton said.
Mary Morton, secretary for the department, wrote the grant application for the vehicle.
“This was a non-matching grant,” Mary Morton explained. “This is 100 percent paid for.”
The Gary Sinise Foundation gives out $100,000 quarterly to fire departments and first responder organizations to aid departments in receiving much-needed equipment they may otherwise not be able to afford. This particular vehicle cost over $17,000.
The members of the department name their vehicles and they named the side by side “Lt. Dan” in honor of Sinise’s character in the movie ‘Forrest Gump’.
County Commissioner Jason Tackett said he was honored to write a letter in support of the grant application.
“I along with County Judge-Executive Ray Jones wrote letters on behalf of the department for their grant application,” Tackett said. “This will help a lot as we continue with the development of the Pike County trails system and a vehicle like this could mean a life is saved after a trail accident or whatever the situation may be.
“We’ve never been this far before with the trail system,” Tackett said. “And fire departments and rescue squads need to be ready to respond to emergencies where a conventional rescue vehicle wouldn’t be able to get to.”
Chief Morton also encouraged people who live in the Sycamore Fire Department’s service area to contact them if they may be interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter as every department is always looking for people who want to serve their community.
“We also have a junior firefighter program to get the young people interested in serving,” Chief Morton said. “The best way to contact us about volunteering or the junior firefighter program is to visit our Facebook page Sycamore React Volunteer Fire Department and send us a message.”
The ‘Lt. Dan’ vehicle is now in service.