WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Over the past few years, the Tug Fork River has become a tourism mecca for those wishing to enjoy watersports such as fishing, kayaking and floating. The mild-mannered waterway has become known as the world’s longest lazy river. It has been the site of a myriad of public floats, kayak races, private excursions and airboat tours.
The Tug Fork River now bears the dual designations as both a West Virginia Water Trail and a Kentucky Blue Water Trail. In put and out take access points are being developed on both the sides of the river. Wildlife is continuing to thrive along the river. Lodging facilities are beginning to connect ATV trail riders to the river with private docks and equipment shuttles.
The Tug Fork River is fairly shallow — about chest height in most places — and the area between Edgarton and Kermit has a low elevation drop that makes it easy to navigate.
However, there is a darker side to the idyllic water playground.
The Mighty Tug has not attained its famous nomenclature for no reason. At times the waters rise to a depth of 30 feet or higher. The peaceful river swells with churning and muddy waters that violently race to meet its sister — The Levisa Fork — near Ft. Gay.
The river has left destruction and devastation in its wake. The ’77 Flood still evokes painful memories of the power the river has. Memories of buildings being submerged; people being stranded; and property being destroyed. Walls have even been erected around cities and towns along its path in efforts to hold the Tug’s torrents at bay
Smaller floods are continuing proof the Tug Fork is far from being totally subdued. The Tug River is an ever-changing force and demands respect.
“The Tug River is alive,” said Donna Smith, a river enthusiast who enjoys kayaking and fishing on the Tug Fork. “Don’t get complacent. Never think you are smarter than the Tug.”
That is firsthand sentiment shared by Pete Runyon, founder of the Friends of the Tug River. Both he and Smith have had harrowing experiences on the Tug and have lived to tell the tale. Both said the simple truth behind their adventures is the fact they each ignored their years of experience learned on the river and took risks they shouldn’t have.
A few weeks ago, Runyon and another well-experienced veteran of the Tug Fork River, Fred “Mano” Runyon, began a fishing float between Tacker and Blackberry Creek. Runyon said there is a large tree in the river about halfway to Matewan. It is an obstacle that he, Mano Runyon and others using that portion of the river take the boat out of the river, walk around it and then put the boat back into the river and proceed along their way.
However, less than a month ago they decided to stay in the boat and float around the obstacle. Runyon said that was a big mistake. Suddenly, the calm, placid waters turned into a powerful hydraulic cycle that forced both men to fight for their lives.
“I was in pure panic,” Runyon said.
The boat turned sideways, started filling with water, and then snapped in half because of the river’s pressure as it crashed into the tree, Runyon said.
“We were both thrown into the water,” he continued. “It took me completely under. The force of the water created a hydraulic that I couldn’t get out of. I finally ended up on the riverbank about 50 to 75 yards below where we turned over. If it hadn’t been for my lifejacket, I would never have made it.”
He said Mano Runyon was not wearing his life jacket but managed to grab it as they overturned.
“Mano was able to climb onto the tree with it in his hands,” Runyon said. “But he was stuck. There was no way to avoid the current. He finally put his lifejacket on and jumped back into the river. He was carried about 200 yards downstream before he was able to get out.”
They saved their lives, but their boat and all of their equipment and gear was lost.
“That area is one of our favorite floats, but I did not apply my experience to the situation — plain and simple,” Runyon said. “It takes only about five minutes to walk around the tree. A simple bad decision almost cost us our lives.”
Smith shares a similar experience that happened a few years ago. She found herself clinging to one of the piers of the bridge that spans the Tug River at Goodman and being the survivor of a swift-water rescue mission by the Williamson Fire Department.
The warm temperatures of early spring in April 2020 beckoned Smith to the river and she undertook a fishing trip from Williamson to Goodman in what is normally a six-hour float for her as she fishes and makes stops along the way.
“The weather was really nice, but the river was up and was a little cold at the Second Avenue Bridge where I put in,” Smith said. “I got brave — I’m not going to lie. I got brave and got in the river anyway. I don’t know what I was thinking.”
As Smith traveled along her planned route, the water became swifter. She lost her fishing pole and her kayak almost flipped over with her. But that did not deter her. Smith navigated the kayak to the riverbank at Fairview and called her daughter to bring her another pole. After getting it, she got back into the river.
Smith made it to her main pick-up point at Goodman and while waiting for a friend who was scheduled to pick her up there decided to go on to Chattaroy. She said there was no answer and she left him a message about her change of plans.
She set about her new course.
“I threw out a line and got busy with it,” Smith said. “I’m not quite sure what happened. All I know is that all of a sudden, all that I could see was that big pier and I was about to crash into it.”
She tried to avoid it but her kayak flipped. She was thrown into the fast moving river; however, she managed to climb to safety.
“I don’t know how I got on that pier,” she said. “Adrenaline must have kick in or something. By the sheer grace of God, I did it.”
Smith stuck on the pier for about 45 minutes alone. Her kayak, gear and cellphone had all washed away in the current. The water was rising. She was getting colder and colder. The river was too swift to swim, and she clutched the pier for safety.
“Finally, I looked over and saw a man wearing a red shirt coming down the bank,” she said. “I started yelling for help and he looked at me like he was in shock.”
After about an hour and a half after the ordeal began, Smith — dehydrated, suffering hypothermia and struggling with water in her lungs — was rescued and taken to a local emergency room for treatment.
“I was ignorant and I learned a very big lesson that day,” Smith said. “Never take the Tug River for granted.”
Both Smith and Runyon have always been safety-minded during their times on the river; however, each of them let one bad decision cause dramatic consequences that could have easily been avoided. They are each even more vocal and outspoken than ever before.
“I don’t care if you are just in ankle-deep water,” Runyon said. “Always wear a life jacket when you are in the river.”
Smith agreed: “Don’t trust the Tug River. It has a personality all of its own. Water is nothing to fool around with even if you can see to the bottom of it.”
The Tug-tossed duo tells others excursions on the Tug Fork River can be some of the best experiences in a lifetime because of the beautiful scenery, the abundance of wildlife and the serenity of nature. However, they also are quick to also tell them to practice safety at all times:
• Wear a lifejacket;
• Plan your trip;
• Watch for and avoid obstacle even if it means getting out of the river and walking around;
• Be sure some knows where you plan on getting in and getting out of the river;
• Know the river conditions; and
• Be aware of temperatures (Runyon said the water temperature and air temperature combined should be at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid hypothermia.
“West Virginia is a landlocked state but it has more than 2,000 miles of navigable streams and hundreds of lakes for everyone to enjoy,” the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources website states. The DNR encourages everyone to be educated, be prepared, and be safe when enjoying any types of water activities.
According to the DNR, several drowning deaths have already occurred across the Mountain State during 2022. The department offers the following safety tips:
• Never go into the water alone;
• Make sure life jackets are properly fitted;
• Avoid swift currents, flood waters and low-head dams; and
• Be careful in natural bodies of water because the bottoms can break off unexpectedly.
Drowning is a leading cause of death in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control. Drowning is second to motor vehicle crashes for “unintentional injury deaths” for children ages one to 14.
Critical factors in drowning deaths, according to the CDC, are the lack of use of life jackets, drugs, alcohol, prescription medications, being unfamiliar with water and water safety and making bad decisions.
Smith said, and Runyon agreed: “Never try to outsmart the Tug River. It will get you every time.”