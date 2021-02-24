During a special Coal Run City Commission meeting last week, the commission held second reading and approval of several ordinances.
Ordinance number 2021-01 dealt with setting the tax levy on 2021 real property for general operating expense purposes of the City of Coal Run.
The tax rate did not change and will remain at the current rate at .0003 per $100/value.
This is the same tax rate the city has had since its establishment in 1963.
“We’re probably one of the few cities that can say their tax rate has been the same for so long,” Mayor Andrew Scott said.
Commissioners also heard the second reading of ordinance number 2021-02 establishing a regular scheduled meeting time at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Finally, commissioners heard the second reading of ordinance number 2021-03 regarding job classifications and salary ranges for city employees.
This ordinance was updated to reflect the addition of positions of Public Safety Officers and Police Officer Cdets.
All three ordinances were approved unanimously by the commission.
Changes were discussed and approved to update the city seal which will drop the word “Village” and make minor modifications to the seal that has been used since the city’s establishment in 1963.
The next meeting of the Coal Run City Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.