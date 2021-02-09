The Big Sandy Child Advocacy Center, also known as Judi’s Place for Kids, named Pamela Taylor, MSW as their new executive director on Jan.1. Taylor brings nearly 24 years of social work experience to the position.
Taylor most recently served for three years as Assistant Director of Judi’s Place for Kids. Where she has managed the human services and programmatic aspects of working for a non-profit while balancing the monumental task of making certain the staff of Judi’s Place for Kids have the support necessary to provide critical services to Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike Counties.
Taylor earned a BA from Pikeville College with dual majors in Psychology and Elementary Education in 1997. Mrs. Taylor quickly began her Social Work career for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. In 2006, she obtained her MSW from the University of Kentucky. Taylor then began a year of work with Sunrise Children’s Services. In 2007, Judi’s Place for Kids hired Taylor as their forensic interviewer/MDT coordinator. Taylor served in this capacity for a decade before she was promoted to assistant director in 2017.
“Taylor is beloved by her coworkers for her knowledge, her compassion and her love of the Judi’s Place for Kids mission,” Judi’s Place said in a statement. “The staff are thrilled to have Taylor at the helm of their Center. “
Founded in 1999, Judi’s Place for Kids is named for Kentucky’s Former First Lady Judi Patton to recognize her involvement in the establishment of children’s advocacy centers across Kentucky and particularly the local center formed here in Pikeville, her hometown. Judi’s Place for Kids obtained accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance in 2009, being reaccredited twice since that time, recognizing its adherence to national standards for children’s advocacy centers. Every year Judi’s Place for Kids sees over 300 children from Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike Counties ensuring they receive essential services in the investigation and treatment of suspected child abuse.
In 2017, Judi’s Place for Kids opened a secondary location in Floyd County along with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program. Judi’s Place for Kids offers al Children’s Advocacy Services at both locations, while the CASA Program works with volunteers to assist children throughout the court process when necessary.
