On July 6, concerned citizens and proponents of medical cannabis from various parts of the state of Kentucky made the drive to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Town Hall held on the University of Pikeville campus to voice their opinion. The town hall will be one of several scattered throughout the state. The Advisory Committee will listen to concerned citizens, then report their findings to Gov. Andy Beshear.
In June 2022, through an executive order, Gov. Andy Beshear named 17 initial members to the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee who have relevant experience in opioid use, criminal justice, health care, and advocacy for cannabis.
State Rep. Angie Hatton told those in attendance she has heard from so many of her constituents in support of medical cannabis, that they believed it would help them live better lives. The issue, she said, isn’t controversial.
“Ninety percent of Kentuckians are in support of legalizing medical cannabis,” Hatton said. “Thirty-eight states and the District of Columbia have passed some form of legalization. It is a substance that has been around for 5,000 years and as far as I know it has never killed anybody but it could take place of some very harmful drugs.”
Hatton said that, with proper regulation and properly prescribed by a physician, medical cannabis can be the gateway to a better quality of life for her constituents.
Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry said the meeting was not about recreational marijuana but about medicinal.
“I want to let everyone know what tonight is not about,” said Perry. “It is not about recreational marijuana use; it’s about exploring safe and effective ways to alleviate the suffering of a lot of our fellow Kentuckians. A lot of times during discussion, recreational use comes up. I just want to say clearly these are separate issues. I know people are passionate about both, but this forum is about medical cannabis so we know the two issues should be dealt with separately because that is what so many other states have done successfully so this will not be a debate about recreational use.”
Perry said medical cannabis has widspread, bipartisan support.
“... Here in Kentucky, the House of Representatives took a vote on the measure that authorized medical cannabis that had overwhelming support by Democrats and Republicans,” Perry said. “So, thankfully this is not about partisan politics. It is about finding information that will assist our governor in making decisions that might lead to the alleviation of a lot of pain and suffering on part of our fellow citizens and that’s a pretty important endeavor.”
Speaker Elijah Rosenbaum said that he had four years of experience in medical cannabis dispensary which included two years in Illinois and two years of licensed cultivation in California.
“The issue that I would like really like to put forward about medical cannabis, in particular, is preserving home grow, access, price, quality and putting it in the hands of medical patients so that they don’t have to pay an exorbitant price to an insurance company or pharmaceutical company. ” Rosenbaum said.
Advisory Committee member Kristen Wilcox, co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis, said that more people need to voice their opinion to their legislators on the matter.
“I think that Kentucky patients absolutely want the ability to be able to grow their medicine at home, just like going to the pharmacy,” Wilcox said. “People should be able to feed their family and have their medicine too. I see this as no different than any other medicine we would get from the pharmacy. When we have the ability to do at home. I think we should.”
Dr. Jonathan Hatton, an advisory committee member responded to one person’s story of how injuries suffered in a vehicle crash decades ago continues to cause him excruciating pain.
“This is the sort of thing we deal with every day and as a physician, someone comes in with a story like this, we dread it not because we aren’t sympathetic,” he said. “We just don’t have the tools to help alleviate his suffering. It makes you feel a little helpless, you can clearly see the gentlemen is in pain. We face challenges like this all the time and the opioid epidemic has made it more complicated because we overprescribe opioids.
“There is some good medical data on the efficacy of medical cannabis and neuropathy, good evidence of chronic pain in conjunction with opiates in relieving pain,” Jonathan Hatton continued. “One of the problems is the lack of evidence because in medicine we want trials. Medical cannabis is a tool that could alleviate suffering if prescribed responsibly by someone with knowledge and experience.”