When getting ready for a live production at the Applachian Center for the Arts there are sets to be built, costumes to get ready and the lighting has to be perfect. These are just a few of the things the students at tech camp are learning this week as they go behind the scenes with Production Manager Shannon Daniels.
Eight participants have been going to tech camp for three hours daily to learn all there is to know about the different elements of theater production. Each day, the students concentrate and learn how to develop what is needed for that certain department. Each department, lights, sound, stage manager has its own department head, with different backgrounds and differing years of experience. Their jobs are to teach the participants their expertise in that department.
Daniels said that some of the things that the students will learn during the camp can be utilized at home.
“For instance, painting a room at home or ironing clothing at home are basic life skills,” Daniels said. “We forget that not everyone has an iron at home or wears clothes that require an iron. The students have ironed costumes, and these kids are learning how to paint and how to iron clothing, and if they need to, they will learn how to sew on buttons as well.”
Daniels said the students are building a set for “Disney’s Jungle Book Kids,” and there is painting and then sanding that needs to be done. Some of the things that need to be done may seem to be mundane, but the students contribute ideas and get involved in design.
“Designing a set does take patience, and a lot of minds working together,” said Daniels. “These kids are giving 100 percent to every task and learning new skills, and they do not have to be crafty, just apply themselves because they are interested. There are some departments the students like better than others, which is normal.”
Shannon said that there are only two students in the camp who have ever participated in camp before, and the effort has been amazing. The students, she said, have had a lot of fun, the talent in Eastern, Kentucky coming together to create this show has been amazing.
“The App Arts is always looking for people to help at the theater on stage and off stage, you don’t have to go through the tech theater,” Daniels said. If you like to build things, studying to be an electrician and like working with lights or sound, have free time in summer or after school, we will get you involved. We need help running backstage on the weekends and ushers.”
To get involved, contact, Shannon@theapparts.org