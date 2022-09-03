Pikeville native Shawn Weston Thacker was selected from thousands of video submissions to attend Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma this summer. Students were chosen based on their acting, singing, and dancing ability.
Thacker spent a week working with film and Broadway star Chenoweth, famed director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, and numerous other film and Broadway stars. The week culminated in an onstage performance, including a touching collaboration with the Penguin Project, which gives special needs students the opportunity to shine.
In addition to an expected film and docuseries project with Kenny Ortega, Thacker is featured in the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” as Eagle Fang student "Logan." He was introduced in the series in season 3 and continues with seasons 4 and 5. Season 5 will be released on Sept. 9.
Thacker is currently cast in the role of Chad in “High School Musical” at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. He was recently "Carlos" in Paramount's production of “Disney's Descendants.” Thacker received a Paramount Joe Award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Jr. Show" for his role of "Scarecrow" in “Wizard of Oz.”
One of Shawn's earliest acting gigs was at Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he played "Jacob,” the youngest shepherd in the Christmas show "O Holy Night." He performed there for two Christmas seasons.
In addition to acting, dancing, and singing, Shawn plays piano, guitar, practices martial arts, and plays soccer and tennis. He is the 16-year-old son of Shawn and Shawna Thacker.
You can follow Shawn's acting career on Instagram at shawnthacker1 and Facebook @shawnwthacker (Shawn Weston Thacker.) He is also listed on the actor database IMDb.