Although it’s August, the City of Coal Run commissioners heard a presentation regarding this year’s Thanksgiving dinner for residents in need.
A representative from One Church, Eddie Greenhill informed the commission about the number of dinners the organization is planning this year to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have a Thanksgiving meal.
“One Church is an organization that was put together about four years ago,” Greenhill said. “In 2019, which was the last year we could do this because of COVID, we served 8,000 meals.”
The organization serves all of Pike County along with portions of Letcher and Floyd counties, according to Greenhill.
“We’re looking at serving around 10,000 meals this year,” Greenhill said. “This is due to the pandemic and people are hurting and are in need.”
Greenhill asked the commission if they would consider being one of the sponsors for the dinner. Greenhill said the organization needed to raise $20,000 but they had already had a large portion of that covered.
City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott initially suggested the city would donate $2,000 but asked the commissioners for their comments.
Commissioners Trey Deskins and Beverly Jo Osborne suggested the city donate $5,000 to the non-profit organization, which was approved unanimously.
Commissioner Mike Steele asked Greenhill what would happen with the money should the event be canceled.
“All of these donations are directly earmarked for the Thanksgiving meals,” Greenhill explained. “It will remain in the account and be used next year should this year’s dinner be cancelled.”
The One Church organization is actually composed of several churches throughout the area.
The meals will be distributed out of the Appalachian Wireless Arena with churches given a specific time to come and pick up their meals and then they deliver to their area and distribute to the residents.