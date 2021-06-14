The Appalachian Center for the Arts kicked off Summer 2021 with the conclusion of its first children’s summer camp this past week, and more summer camps and shows are planned for the upcoming season.
The App’s first two-week children’s summer theater camp concluded on June 11-12, with the camp’s 36 participants, all between 5-12 years old, performing three performances of “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.” The next two-week children’s summer camp at the App will run from June 21 to July 3. The camp, which will feature about 26 young participants between 13-18 years old, will conclude with three performances of “Seussical Jr.” that will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on July 3.
Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, said that the children who take part in the summer camps help put together the production themselves, and they also gain confidence in their acting, singing and dancing abilities while learning from trained professionals.
“They help design their own costumes in this, we do improv (improvisation) games to help them get into character, we obviously teach them all the music and all the choreography, we block the show, all in two weeks,” Buckley said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the App needed to postpone their summer camp shows from last summer to this year. Despite that setback, though, officials with the App said that they have seen excitement from many local families this year for the summer camps and the upcoming shows.
In addition, on June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear lifted in-person capacity restrictions for theater venue spaces and most other settings, as well as lifted the statewide mask mandate for most public settings, on June 11, which increases capacity for show attendance. Because of this, the 7:30 p.m. performance was the children’s first time performing their show without masks, since they wore their masks as a precautionary measure during rehearsals.
Buckley said that at least two performances of the “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.” last weekend were sold out, and they have seen similarly high ticket sales for their other upcoming shows, including “Seussical Jr.” With returning to in-person summer camps, though, Buckley emphasized how happy he has felt watching the children enjoy their time in the camp and have fun.
“It’s tremendous, and the nice thing is seeing how the kids are enjoying it and how much the parents are enjoying the kids enjoying it,” Buckley said. “This was hard because theatre is nothing but a collaborative art where everyone is working together toward one common goal, and if anything else was going on during COVID, it was the isolation. … The best thing I can say is a bunch of them have said, ‘I made a new friend,’ and those kinds of friendships that happen when you’re collaborating on something artistic tend to last.”
Buckley emphasized that although they may inspire young children to take an interest in the arts and in theater through their camps, one of their main goals is to help children become well-rounded and help them better develop their skills of teamwork and collaboration, among others.
“As Robin (Robin Irwin, the App’s executive director) always says, we’re not necessarily looking to create the next generation of theatre artists, although sometimes you do,” Buckley said. “We’re looking to create the next generation of people — well-rounded people who understand the number of people that are required to accomplish something great.”
In addition to the App’s summer camps, their summer 2021 season also features, among other events and programs, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which is the App’s first main-stage production since 2019. The show takes place starting at the 1958 Springfield High School Prom and features “four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline skirts,” according to the App. The show, which spans from prom to their 10-year reunion, will feature classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s, including “It’s My Party,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “RESPECT” and many more.
There will be dinner theater performances of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” that will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 7. Tickets for all dinner theater performances are $40, plus taxes and fees. There will also be non-dinner theater performances of the show, which are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 29 and Aug. 6. Tickets for all non-dinner theater performances are $20, plus taxes and fees.
A special dinner theater performance of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 to benefit the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center. Donations start at $40, plus taxes and fees.
For more information on tickets for the App’s “Seussical Jr.” summer camp, tickets for “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” or more information on the App’s other upcoming events, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street.