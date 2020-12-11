The Appalachian Center for the Arts is bringing the classic tale of “A Christmas Carol” to Pikeville in a unique, family-friendly way, while also adhering to COVID-19 guidelines to protect against the virus.
While adhering to social distancing and masking guidelines, the App will perform its newest production, “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play.” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19. All general admission tickets are $15. The production is a live radio play that takes place in 1939 in a fictitious radio station called WAPP Radio in downtown Pikeville.
During the show, the fictitious radio station’s actors create an authentic radio drama version of “A Christmas Carol,” the holiday classic following Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by three ghosts that help him learn the true meaning of Christmas.
Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, said the show is complete with live sound effects, old time commercials and music, and the show’s five actors are all from Eastern Kentucky. He described the App’s newest show as family-friendly, “a lot of fun” and perfect for the holiday season.
“It’s a unique experience,” Buckley said. “This is unique in that it’s an old throwback, so it’s not just a radio play but it’s a radio play done in the style that isn’t done anymore. It was one of those things where it was specifically designed. We said, ‘Let’s do something that is socially distanced.’”
Per state COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people in total can be allowed inside the venue at one time. Therefore, 15 audience members will be allowed inside the venue to watch each performance at a time, Buckley said, in addition to two ushers, three technical crew members and the five actors onstage. Members of each household will be seated together, and each group of attendees will be spaced six feet apart from one another in the theater.
The actors performing onstage will be spaced more than six feet apart from one another and from the audience, Buckley said, so they will not be required to wear masks. Masks will be required by all other people in the building, and audience members must wear masks while in attendance.
Buckley explained the significance of performing an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the pandemic has emphasized the importance of the play’s overall message, which is to “live with Christmas in our hearts all year round.”
“In COVID times, we’re all like Bob Cratchit at turns, and we’re all like Scrooge at turns,” Buckley said, making comparisons to the play’s characters. “Like the Cratchits, we make the most with what we have, we enjoy it, we enjoy one another and we support one another. Then, like Scrooge, in the second half at the end of the play, we try to give wherever it’s possible for us to give. We try, to quote the play, ‘to live with Christmas in our hearts all year round.’”
Buckley emphasized how unique the show will be for the audience, especially with the authentic sound effects of thunder, hail, rain, wind, footsteps, doorbells, sword-fighting, etc., which are all created using household items and performed live during the show.
“It’s a different programming for Christmas,” Buckley said. “I know we’ve all seen a billion ‘Christmas Carols’ and it can be exhausting. I know we’ve seen ‘A Christmas Story’ that runs for 24 hours starting at a certain time on a certain day, and as much as I love that movie, again, we’ve seen it. This is a story that you’ll be familiar with, but told in a completely unique way.”
Despite the limited seating and COVID-19 restrictions, Buckley said that he is excited about the show, and he hopes that audiences are excited as well. The show will also be performed through a live broadcast on Dec. 19 through the App’s media partner WMDJ, and families and the public can also purchase an on-demand stream of the performance for $10 from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31 on the App’s website, www.theapparts.org. The App has also made its “Charlotte’s Web” play available through on-demand, which families can also purchase for $10 on the website.
“We also have a lot of community sponsors that have really made this possible, and the city’s been incredibly supportive as they always are, as well as our partner over at the arena,” Buckley said.
The show’s sponsors for the production include State Farm Agent TJ Hurst, Walters, Community Trust Bank, Two Chicks and Co., Faith Pharmacy, Gearhart Communications and SynTerra.
For tickets or more information, visit the App’s website at, www.theapparts.org/tickets, or call the App’s box office at, (606)262-4004. The App is located at 218 Second Street.
