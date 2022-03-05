A local artist has featured his artwork in a new exhibit at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, and the public is invited to visit the exhibit and even purchase the pieces on display.
The exhibit, called “Appalachian Abstraction,” features the works of local artist and musician Wesley Hunt, who is originally from Elkhorn City. After graduating from college and becoming a counselor, Hunt said he began creating art about four or five years ago as a way to create an outlet to express himself.
“Counseling can be hard on you. Listening to people’s stories every day is hard,” Hunt said. “I’ve had a history of substance abuse problems since I’ve been 14 years old, so I get it. I thought I could save the world, but I learned quickly that I need to save myself first. Four or five years ago, I just started painting because I wasn’t playing no music and I just needed an outlet. Through prayer and meditation, it finally just came out.”
Hunt said that he showed some of his early artwork to one of his friends, and the word began to spread about his paintings. He said he feels humbled and honored to see his artwork in a gallery, after spending many hours working on it.
“Honestly, it’s really cool to see it like this,” Hunt said.
The App’s Executive Director Robin Irwin said that she has connected with Hunt for about a year about his artwork, and she wanted to promote his art at the gallery.
“He has painted from his heart and soul, and art has healed his life,” Irwin said. “Art was there when no people were, and that’s what art can do. You can source yourself and find there is a singular calling and he answered the call. … And, I think it’s unusual. People have not seen this kind of work around here.”
Irwin said that she wants the App’s gallery and facility to be a place where regional artists of all kinds are celebrated.
“I love having it here,” she said. “It’s so personal and it’s organic from him, so I want to encourage any of that in all disciplines and all art forms — theatre, music, painting, photography. It’s Appalachian Center for the Arts — all arts, not just theatre. I want everyone to see that they can live artfully.”
The exhibit is located on the second floor gallery of the Appalachian Center for the Arts, which is located at 218 Second Street. All displayed pieces are available for purchase. The exhibit runs from March 1 to April 3. For more information, call, (606)262-4004, or visit, theapparts.org.