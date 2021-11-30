The Appalachian Center for the Arts is gearing up for a fun-filled holiday season, as well as an exciting start to 2022.
First, the App will perform “A Christmas Story,” which is a stage play adaptation of the popular 1983 film and book by Joseph Robinette called “A Christmas Story.” The story takes place in Indiana in the 1940s and focuses on a 9-year-old child named Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. Performances of the App’s “A Christmas Story” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Tickets are $20, and there is a $4 convenience fee per ticket.
The App’s Executive Director Robin Irwin said that “A Christmas Story” is a classic story, and it is a great play to perform as they return to the stage for one of the first times since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a fabulous classic play,” she said. “It’s a loving tribute to family and longing, and I think it’s just so fantastic to be able to be doing theater again.”
Additionally, the App, in partnership with the City of Pikeville, will hold a performance of “Murder & Merriment in Silent Night, Deadly Night” at 5:30 p.m. at the Overlook Event Center in Pikeville on Dec. 3. The performance is already sold out, but App officials said that they plan to schedule another murder mystery show in early 2022. Event details will be found on the App’s website, www.theapparts.org, or on the “Appalachian Center for the Arts” Facebook page.
Then, in early 2022, the App will partner with the Mountain Arts Center for the first time ever to put on a co-production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.” The story takes place in the kingdom of Auradon, where all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after. Then, the character Ben, who is the son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the children of Disney’s most evil villains, Cruella De Vil, Jafar, the Evil Queen and Maleficent. The show is based on the popular Disney Channel original movie of the same name that premiered in 2015.
The App’s “Descendants” show will be performed by students ages 12-18 with live music, under the guidance of Irwin and the App’s Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley. Rehearsals for the show begin on Feb. 7, 2022, and they will take place at the App and at the MAC. Irwin said that she was excited to partner with the MAC to create this new production.
“I really believe in this Appalachian corridor concept where everyone can work together,” she said. “Exposure to the arts has been found to be healing and edifying for young people, for elderly people and for all people.”
The registration fee is $75 for the educational camp, which will culminate in the performances of the show. The performances will take place on March 11 and March 12 at the MAC, and on March 18 and March 19 at the App. Tickets for the show are $13, including tax/fee. Scholarships are available for students in need. Please contact, info@theapparts.org, with any questions.
For more information about tickets or events, call, (606)262-4004, visit, www.theapparts.org, or visit the App at 218 Second Street in Pikeville.