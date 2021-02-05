This month, the Appalachian Center for the Arts will host a free traditional Cherokee dance performance, and the public is invited to attend.
The App will present the Warriors of AniKituhwa, members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, for a traditional dance performance at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13. The performance is offered in conjunction with the Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling exhibit, “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky,” which is on display through Feb. 14 at the App’s second-floor gallery.
“Having such an authentic example of Cherokee culture and tradition — the Cherokee being one of the many Native American nations who hunted the beautiful mountains of East Kentucky — is the perfect way to close the Kentucky Arts Council Native Reflections exhibit and share their cultural heritage with us,” Robin Irwin, the App’s executive director, said in a statement.
According to the App, the Warriors have been designated as official cultural ambassadors by the Tribal Council. During their performance on Feb. 13, they will bring to life traditional dances, including the War Dance and the Eagle Trail Dance, and wear clothing and jewelry that are accurate reproductions of the eighteenth century Cherokee styles. The program will also include a discussion of the significance of these dances.
“We are modern day warriors who are taking a stand to preserve our culture,” Bo Taylor, the Warriors’ lead dancer, said in a statement.
The Warriors of AniKituhwa have performed at Colonial Williamsburg, the National Museum of the American Indian, the opening of “Emissaries of Peace,” the Kissimmee Shoot Off and Rendezvous at the Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Stone Mountain Park, Sequoyah Birthplace Museum Festival, Cherokee Voices Festival, and throughout the United States. They provide workshops on dance and historic clothing based on their research. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is their official sponsor.
Seating is limited to 100 due to social distancing requirements, and face masks are required in the building at all times. The event’s sponsors include Pikeville Tourism, Jigsaw Enterprises, LLC, Environmental Design Consultants, Inc. and Integrated Engineering.
The “Native Reflections” art exhibit is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Jan. 8 to Feb. 14, or by appointment. Groups are welcome to attend. Face masks and social distancing will be required during viewing.
For more information on the Warriors of AniKituhwa or the “Native Reflections” exhibit, call the App at, (606)262-4076, or visit the App’s website at, www.theapparts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.