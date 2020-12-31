The Appalachian Center for the Arts will be one of several venues across the state to host a new traveling art exhibit by the Kentucky Arts Council in January 2021.
The traveling exhibit is called “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky” and will run from Jan. 8 to Feb. 14, 2021 at the App. An opening reception is also scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the second-floor gallery at the App.
Robin Irwin, the App’s executive director, said in a statement that the App is honored to be selected as one of the venues for the traveling exhibit in 2021.
“Much of Appalachian culture has been influenced by the indigenous peoples who lived and hunted these glorious mountains before our ancestors settled here,” Irwin said. “Our hope is that this beautiful art created and practiced by these Kentucky artists will remind us that they are a piece of the mosaic that is Appalachia and that it inspires us to seek out and honor that heritage.”
The exhibit features 23 works by 12 Kentuckians who identify as American Indians of either enrolled tribal membership or unenrolled, but native-inspired individuals. Each work’s label indicates whether its artist is an enrolled member of a state- or federally-recognized tribe, or if they are not currently enrolled or recognized.
The submitted work was adjudicated by a panel of American Indian artists and members of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission for inclusion in the exhibit. The Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council worked together to invite American Indians living in Kentucky to share their visual art, and a panel of American Indians and experts on Native American heritage selected works to include in the exhibit, according to the Kentucky Arts Council.
The new “Native Reflections” exhibit will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Jan. 8 to Feb. 14, or by appointment. Groups are welcome to attend. Face masks and social distancing will be required during viewing. For more information on the “Native Reflections” exhibit, call the App at, (606)262-4076, or visit the App’s website at, www.theapparts.org.
