The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (APPYs) were announced at a ceremony at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on April 9.

The APPYs are also known as “The Grammys of Appalachia” and celebrate various forms of art.  Some of the categories included Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Country, Best Pop, DJs, Best Songwriters, photography and art.

Local media outlets were present and photography for the red-carpet event began at 6 p.m.

Prestonsburg’s Mayor Les Stapleton who serves on the board of Prestonsburg Tourism helped organize the event.

“(I’m) so excited to be here tonight,” he said. “The Appalachian Mountains are full of talent. This is a great event. It couldn’t get any better.”

Trey Twitty (grandson of Conway Twitty) and Tayla Lynn (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn) served as hosts for the awards show.

Twitty and Lynn closed the show with Loretta and Conway’s Louisiana Woman and Mississippi Man.

“I had a great time. I always enjoy coming to Eastern Kentucky where the kinfolk are,” Twitty said.

“We love coming to Eastern Kentucky because it’s home and we only have like 42,000 cousins here,” Lynn said.

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards are a partnership between Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Together these agencies created what is now known as the APPYs where the artists and entertainers of Appalachia are celebrated and awarded for their talent and hard work.

“I am honored and humbled to have been such a small part of showcasing the amazing talent we have here in Appalachia, '' said Jill Hamlin, director of Fine Arts at BSCTC. I’m proud to be Appalachian.”

Those who won awards included:

Music Categories

 

Best Album of the Year

The Josephines — “Cocaine or Cowboys” (Kentucky)

 

Best EP of the Year

Sean Whiting (Kentucky)

 

Best Album Art

Melissa Abney (Kentucky)

 

Best Original Song

Zoe Howard and Yellow Line — “Walkin’ Each other Home” (Kentucky)

 

Best Female Vocalist

Hannah Bethel (TN)

 

Best Male Vocalist

Cole Chaney (Kentucky)

 

Best Songwriter

Hailey Newman (Kentucky)

 

Best Americana

Spooky Fox (Kentucky)

 

Best Bluegrass

Wolfpen Branch (Kentucky)

 

Best Blues

Mystery Meat Blues Band (Kentucky)

 

Best Country

Courtney Mason (Kentucky)

 

Best Gospel

Awaken Worship (Kentucky)

 

Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World

Appalatin (Kentucky)

 

Best Hip Hop

Carter Maynard (Kentucky)

 

Best Pop

Phourist and the Photons (Kentucky)

 

Best Rock

Jordan Allen (Kentucky)

 

Best Cover Band/Variety Act

Eight Daze Sober (Kentucky)

 

Best Bassist

Brandon Johnson (Kentucky)

 

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Ben Caldwell (Kentucky)

 

Best Guitarist

Cody Lee Meece (Kentucky)

 

Best Keyboardist

Alex Marcum (Kentucky)

 

Best Strings/Non-Guitar Bass

Justin Riley (Kentucky)

 

Best Wind and Brass

Tommy Cate (Kentucky)

 

Best Live Music Venue

The Corbin Arena (Kentucky)

 

Best Music Festival

Manchester Music (Kentucky)

 

Best Radio DJ

Loretta Friend – V 99.3 The Coyote (Kentucky)

 

Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer

Dwayne King (Kentucky)

 

Best High School Band

Boyd County High School Band (Kentucky)

 

Best High School Choir

Johnson Central High School Choir (Kentucky)

 

Best Music Educator

Clyde Porter (Kentucky)

 

 

Art Categories

Best Art Educator

Tammy Clemmons (Kentucky)

 

Best Digital Mixed Media Artist

Jerielle Hanlon/KY Pop Art (Kentucky)

 

Best Cartoonist/Illustrator

Shawn Wallace (Virginia)

 

Best Photographer

Greg Davis (Kentucky)

 

Best Logo Design/Graphic Designer

Chris Burkhardt (Kentucky)

 

Best Painting

Lena Marie Auxier (Kentucky)

 

Best Sculpture

Payton Martin (Kentucky)

 

Best Tattoo Artist

John Haywood (Kentucky)

 

Other Entertainment Categories

Best TV Personality

Lacey Roberts — InFocUS (Ohio)

 

Best Podcast

Jamey Johnson – “Sound of Sports” (Kentucky)

 

Best Acting/Drama/Speech Educator

Artist Collaborative Theater (Kentucky)

 

Best Dance Educator

Michelle Barbee-Smith (Kentucky)

 

Best Original Movie/Short Film/Documentary

Grayson Gallery (Kentucky)

 

Best Vlogger

Tipper Presley (Kentucky)

 

Best Author

Lindsay Gargotto — “When the Poppy Sheds” (Kentucky)

 

Best Poet

Khalisa Rae — “Ghost in a Black Girls” (North Carolina)

 

Best Blog

Lyssa Culbertson — Hillbilly Hippie Music Review” (Alabam)

 

Community Arts & Entertainment Award

Jonathan Webb of AppHarvest

 

Star City Award

Loretta Lynn

