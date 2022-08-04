The Big Sandy Heritage Center continues to offer a glimpse into the history of the region and its people.
The museum houses Big Sandy Valley’s cultural and historical artifacts, and the exhibits are brought to life in a guided tour by Curator and Assistant Director Sam Hatcher.
Hatcher said the museum is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of Pikeville and surrounding areas, better known as the Big Sandy Valley.
“We offer a guided tour or patrons are welcome to walk through and view the exhibits on their own,” Hatcher said. “The items on exhibit are either on loan or are donated indefinitely by individuals who felt like they should be enjoyed by others.”
Topical exhibits display artifacts from places in time found in history books. Explore the Hatfield/McCoy feud and view real pieces from the homeplaces where they lived.
Hatcher said it is a wonderful thing to learn about the history and culture of your area and the people who were first here; we get tour groups that come through on buses sometimes as well as groups of school students.
“We love having people come in and look around, there is a lot to see here, an enormous amount of history by some characters that we all know, and just interesting facts about the Big Sandy Valley,” Hatcher said. The City of Pikeville was once called Piketon, until it was changed in 1850, a lot of people may not know that.”
Hatcher said many people find the Civil War exhibit interesting, to learn about the skirmish at Middle Creek and the history of Colonel James A. Garfield and what happened in Pikeville.
“A Confederate Infantry moved into Pikeville and set up their flag right up over the Pike County Court House, Hatcher said. “But it wasn’t long until Union General William T. Sherman sent troops to drive them out. I think that is really interesting.”
Pikeville City Manager, Philip Elswick said the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum is dedicated to the collection and preservation of the history of the City of Pikeville and the county.
“The museum is an attraction for visitors seeking to know more about the Hatfield-McCoy Feud that has brought so many tourists to Pikeville and Pike County in recent years,” said Elswick. The museum, which is a collaboration between the City of Pikeville, Pike County Fiscal Court, and University of Pikeville, is likely undervalued in its benefit to the area.”
Elswick said we are proud of the museum as it has a significant collection of artifacts from not only the feud but also Native American history from our area, the coal mining industry that has defined our region for many decades, and many, many other eras in the history of our city and county.
“In recent years, the governing board of the museum, which is composed of volunteer community members with a passion for local history, has gone to great lengths to increase the museum’s profile, accurately catalog artifacts, and grow the museum’s collection,” Elswick said. “The City of Pikeville is very proud to be part of the museum, and we are excited about its future. The importance of the museum, especially to tourism, cannot be overstated.”
The museum is located at 172 Division Street in Pikeville, on the fourth floor of the former Pike County Hall of Justice buiilding.
Call ahead for a tour at, (606) 213-0134