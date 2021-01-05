With the increased demand for 3D printing technology, The Center for Rural Development’s Business and Community Training Center is introducing a new online training to provide the basics for anyone interested in learning more about 3D printing.
3D Printing Getting Started is an instructor-led, introductory training that will take an in-depth look at this new emerging technology from various types of 3D printers to how to find and download design files.
The online training will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, and presented in two segments from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. streamed live on Microsoft Teams. The training is targeted for 3D printing beginners, hobbyists, and anyone who recently received a 3D printer or are thinking about getting into 3D printing.
The course will focus on providing a solid understanding of 3D printing and its revolutionary potential. During the training, you’ll learn:
• A brief history of 3D printing and some of its current uses
• Different types of 3D printers
• How to find and download design files
• Design file editors and slicers
• Exporting G-code for printing
• 3D printing accessories
If you are unemployed or underemployed and live in one of The Center for Rural Development’s COAL POWER counties, you could be eligible to attend this training at no cost. Those counties include: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Perry, Pulaski and Whitley.
To register for 3D Printing Getting Started, visit www.centertech.com. Registration is $49 per person unless you meet the eligibility requirements in the COAL POWER counties to receive the training at no cost.
For more information about the training or to see if you qualify for training at no cost, call, (606) 677-6000, or email, training@centertech.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.