Pikeville’s “The Dead Ball” — a Halloween event for adults — is on tap for a third year.
A collaboration between the City of Pikeville’s Main Street Program, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the Appalachian Center for the Arts, officials decided to bring back The Dead Ball for Halloween 2022.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and will continue until midnight at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Shannon Daniels said that, much like years prior, “The Dead Ball” will feature a Halloween costume contest and other spooky party favorites.
“In the years’ past, we have had some awesome makeup and costumes show up,” Daniels said. “People who come out to The Dead Ball absolutely go all out with their costumes. We will have a live DJ and dance floor. I can understand why the event is so popular.”
Daniels said that, thanks to the Arena’s Lauren McCoart, The Dead Ball will feature a fortune teller for everyone to enjoy.
“We have added a couple of different elements to The Dead Ball this year,” Daniels said. “Lauren with the Arena has helped secure a fortune teller, and we thought that would be really neat. I’m sure it will be a few dollars to participate, but it will be fun.”
Patrons must be at least 21 years of age, as there will be a cash bar available. Refreshments such as finger foods and soft drinks will be available and are included.
For those who are interested, full tables can be reserved to suit a party. A maximum of 125 guests will be allowed in for “The Dead Ball.” Tickets are $30 per person and are expected to sell out.
To reserve tickets, log on to, www.theapparts.org, or call, (606) 262-4004.