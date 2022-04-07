Peoples Insurance Agency and Elite Agency, Inc. announced in a statement April 1 that Elite Agency Inc. is now a part of Peoples Insurance Agency.
The Elite Agency, Inc. opened its doors in 1989 as a small corporation in Inez. Since that time, the statement said, The Elite Agency, Inc. has expanded to five locations throughout eastern Kentucky, serving thousands of clients.
Peoples Insurance Agency is a subsidiary of Peoples Bank, which the statement said has a tradition of 120 years of dedicated service to its clients and communities. Peoples Insurance Agency entered the Pikeville market in 2012 when it acquired the Pikeville division of Wells Fargo Insurance Services. In 2021, Peoples Insurance Agency continued to invest in Eastern Kentucky by acquiring Stamper & Justice Insurance Agency in Pikeville.
“We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with Peoples Insurance Agency, an insurance agency with locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia that shares our values, culture, and most of all, our dedication to putting our clients and employees first” said Craig Preece, vice president of The Elite Agency, Inc.
Staci Matheney, president of Peoples Insurance Agency said, “Eastern Kentucky has been a very important part of Peoples Insurance Agency’s footprint, so we are thrilled to be growing in Paintsville, Pikeville and Prestonsburg, and adding locations in Inez and Louisa. We look forward to delivering exceptional service to our new clients and growing those relationships to new levels.”
The acquisition was effective April 1 with Elite Agency, Inc. remaining at their existing locations in Inez and Louisa, which will be rebranded as Peoples Insurance Agency. The Paintsville, Pikeville and Prestonsburg Elite Agents and Account Representatives will move into existing Peoples locations in those towns.
Learn more about Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency at, pebo.com.