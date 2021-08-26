The Kentucky College of Optometry welcomed 64 incoming students to its Pikeville campus with presentations and in-person events during a three-day orientation that began Aug. 18.
The incoming students hail from twenty-six different states across the country, including Kentucky (13), Tennessee (3), Georgia (3), Florida (5), North Carolina (9), Oklahoma (4) and Virginia (4). Two each from New York, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin, and one student each from Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
During a welcome meeting, Dean of KYCO Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., M.S., FAAO, noted, “We want you all to know that we will do our very best to provide you with the knowledge, skills and abilities to be outstanding optometric physicians in the next four years. I promise you that this time will fly by. Over the course of these four years, you will work hard, learn an incredible amount of material and have some amazing experiences.”
KYCO strives for excellence in diversity in its student body. The Class of 2025 represents many different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities. The class consists of 19 men and 45 women, with more than half of the class considering themselves from rural backgrounds.
“KYCO is proud to welcome its sixth entering class,” said Bacigalupi. “I’m confident that the Class of 2025 will be outstanding contributors to KYCO’s mission of being leaders in optometry while caring for the underserved patients of our region.”
