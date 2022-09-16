Eastern Kentucky Artist Charles Russell Boggs describes his work with the unique term, “Appalachian Surrealism.”
The community will have an opportunity to share in his unique way of seeing things by attending his gallery show, “The Only Way Out is Art,” which will be on display through Oct. 2 at the University of Pikeville’s Weber Art Gallery.
Boggs, a native of Pineville who now lives in Hazard, said “Appalachian Surrealism” fits because the work is inspired by the region he calls home.
“It is a language I have developed over the years. It’s my own voice in a sense; even though I am influenced by a great many things I see, when I sit down to draw these pieces are what I create,” he said.
The seeds of his art, he said, were planted by his mountain family, which never allowed its creativity to be hindered by hardships they faced.
“I have drawn my entire life, it’s how I understand myself and the world,” he said. Drawing is thinking. As a small quiet kid with a crayon, I kept drawing to see what would happen.”
The pieces on
display, Boggs said, include hand-sculpted works, digital works, three-dimensional works, acrylic on canvas and acrylic on panel.
Boggs said his artistic influences are comic books, modern art, contemporary culture, music and television.
“I think that people should view art because it is a reminder of just being human,” said Boggs. “Artists become artists because it represents who they are. In my work, I sometimes look for the unknown and it’s important to offer lovers of art something they haven’t seen before in art gallery and I draw inspiration and influence from many areas of life.”
Boggs said the public can learn more about his work on his website at, www.charlesparkerboggs.com