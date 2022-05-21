The Appalachian Wireless Arena in collaboration with Pikeville City Tourism, and with the help of the Pikeville Fire Department is currently in the process of establishing a new trail system beginning and ending at the Bob Amos Park.
This initial system, according to a statement from the tourism office, will be approximately 5 miles in length and will be a looped system eliminating any backtracking, which will provide an assortment of terrain types and constant scenic changes for the entirety of the trail.
Those who take the trail, according to the statement, will be challenged physically throughout the system in intermittent sections. However, the system will also include low grade “easiest” classified sections, as well as moderate, moderately strenuous, strenuous, and very strenuous sections.
The goal, the statement said, is to provide a single trail system that will appeal to all skill levels and entice hikers to try new things and increase their overall hiking skills, and ultimately, their health. In the future, the system will have a strong educational appeal to trail users. Interactive vegetation identification strategies will be used to help users gain a good understanding of local diversity and increase understanding of forest conservation strategies and techniques.
Pikeville City Tourism, according to the statement, is seeking to establish a working relationship with private property owners to further increase city and county trail systems’ potential
If you’re a private property owner with land in close proximity to Pikeville and would like to learn more about easements for trails, contact Director of Outdoor Recreation P.J. Collins at, patrick@appwirelessarena.com. Additionally, if you’re an avid hiker or outdoor enthusiast and would like to volunteer your time and energy in helping make this project come to fruition, please reach out to P.J. to coordinate “trail working days.”
Volunteers will be a vital component in creating and maintaining the city’s trail systems, the statement said.
“Can you recall hearing the sounds of the forest waking up before the everyday hustle of life begins?” Collins said. “When this new trail is complete and open to the public, I challenge everyone to experience this seclusion, quiet, and peacefulness while at the same time trying to convince yourself that you do not feel lighter and stress free when leaving the mountains. If we all challenged ourselves with this task, we can all experience natures free therapy sessions. The sounds, smells, and sights of the natural world were always meant for us to enjoy, and we are blessed to live in a region that offers some of the best which we should work to showcase to our region’s visitors.”
Lucus Miller, Pikeville Fire Department said, “I am extremely proud to be part of the effort to create new hiking trails for the City of Pikeville! As an avid hiker, and a local who wants to see new things come into the city, I’m personally invested in this project all the way. A lot of great things are being put into place by hard work, and great people.”
For more information on this project, contact, patrick@appwirelessarena.com