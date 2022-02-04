Officials are gearing up for this year’s Hillbilly Days festival, which is expected take place this spring for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
This year’s Hillbilly Days festival will take place from April 21-23. It is the first time the festival has taken place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Typically, about 100,000 people flock to Pikeville and the Eastern Kentucky during the weekend of Hillbilly Days to take part in the festival, and officials said they are preparing for large crowds again this year.
Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Jordan Gibson said they are excited to hold the festival this year so that the vendors, artists and guests can enjoy the event once more, but also so that they can continue to fundraise for the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had the festival. We’re looking forward to having the festival this year and being able to bring all the vendors back in town, the carnival, all the different citizens and guests that we typically have in the region and have a fun weekend,” Gibson said. “The festival is really a fundraiser for the Shriners, so we’re happy to partner with them again this year and to make those donations, so the festival is what fuels that. We’re excited to bring everyone back into town and have a lot of excitement and be able to raise those funds for the Shriners again this year.”
The Appalachian Wireless Arena plans to announce soon several of the acts that will perform at the Hillbilly Days Festival, and city officials said they will continue to provide updates on the festival as the event gets closer. For more information and the latest updates, visit the “Pikeville Hillbilly Days” Facebook page, visit the official Hillbilly Days festival website at, hillbillydays.com, visit the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s website at, www.sekchamber.com, or call, (606) 432-5063.