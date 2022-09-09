The University of Pikeville has opened its 2022-2023 school year with its largest increase in new students in 10 years.
According to University of Pikeville Provost Dr. Lori Werth, enrollment at the university is at an all-time high and there are several key factors contributing to the school’s growing popularity.
“Admissions for undergraduate enrollment reflect a 40 percent increase, which is the largest in 10 years, as the university has welcomed 450 new students compared to 322 students in 2021,” Werth said.
Werth said an overwhelming number of local high school seniors were drawn to the University of Pikeville this semester for many reasons.
“One reason we had a larger local incoming class this year is because, I believe, we did a much better job partnering with area high schools,” Werth said. “We provided transportation to visit our school. We had 6,000 visits to our campus. We made that extra effort also for those students who are interested in Medical School and Optometry. We made sure they can look at those options.”
University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb said the university provides opportunities for high school students to participate in early college classes, said Webb.
“We offer dual credit hours to all high school students,” said Webb. “Students can transfer up to 30 credits or some students do get their associate’s degree while they are still in high school. We offer options.”
Webb said UPike offers competitive financial assistance with the Pikeville Promise program, as well as merit-based and athletic scholarships.
“If students who are eligible for full Pell Grants have KHEAA money or KEES money from the state, the university will waive the rest of tuition,” Webb said. “If students enroll with all that aid — and that’s most local students — then that’s free tuition — nearly 400 kids.”
Webb said students who are interested in the medical schools find options in those programs as well.
“If an incoming freshman with good grades and scores well on the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) or the OAT (Optometry Admission Test) that student can get direct admission into either the OMSP (Osteopathic Medical Scholars Program) or the OSP (Optometry Scholars Program),” said Webb.
Werth said the university’s medical and optometry schools also had record enrollment this year, with a combined 940 students enrolled at KYCOM and KYCO as well as those enrolled in graduate programs.
“KYCOM is doing really well, as enrollment is at the highest in six years,” Werth said. “There are more applications than seats. We admit 145 medical students every year and 65 optometry students. We have over 3,000 students that are applying every year and are viable to add.”
Webb said the medical schools are growing and are considering adding seats to meet the need.
“We aren’t going to be adding extra seats to our classes tomorrow or even next year, but it is definitely our project for this year to discuss and explore that expansion,” he said. “It’s evident both medical schools are healthy and are doing well.”
Webb said the college has made tuition affordable in as many areas as possible, including in not requiring students to purchase textbooks.
“We conducted research and found that we can save our students up to $1,000 per semester by providing free textbooks,” said Webb. “Asking students to purchase expensive books is just not equitable because everyone can’t afford them. The university provides free textbooks to every student from undergraduate to doctoral students.”
Werth said Pikeville Medical Center has formed a partnership with UPike in an effort to provide job opportunities in the healthcare field.
“The school holds its nursing orientation at the Pikeville Medical Center and staff members also come to campus in a great collaboration and work together to meet the educational needs of the students and the hiring needs of the hospital,” said Werth. “We had applicants that had to be deferred to January because our classes are full.
“We have our three start terms now which is good. Nurses graduate part way through the year and that is really what the hospital needed,” she said. “Having a surge of graduates in May would mean only one hiring time for the hospital and they needed more hiring opportunities throughout the year, and we are meeting that need.”
Werth said she believes an all-around renewed focus on student success and options to excel have also been key for UPike.
“We are growing at the University of Pikeville because we are successful in providing resources,” Werth said. “In the last six months we have been focusing on fine tuning the skills students will need to help them with their first job interview, not just making sure a student receives a piece of paper with a major.”
Webb said UPike’s athletics program is expanding with the proposed construction of “Bear Mountain,” which will create new sports fields and athletic facilities. In addition, he said, the university is adding collegiate wrestling to its roster of athletic options.
There is also the addition of the new dental school coming to UPike, Werth said.
“The next big project for the university is our new dental school,” said Werth. “We will probably have a new Dean announcement by the end of September. We are in the process of hiring new personnel to launch the program, and we are in the process of hiring faculty. We have visited five dental schools this summer to look for what would be the best dental program in East Kentucky.”
Webb said the university is looking for the new facilities for the new dental school.
“We have local high school students who are already expressing their excitement to attend UPike’s new dental school even as we look for new facilities,” said Webb. It really is an exciting time.``
President Webb said he is proud of the University of Pikeville, and he appreciates the continual support from the community, the City of Pikeville and the county as the university continues to grow.