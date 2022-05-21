On May 17, ‘The Whip Guy’ — Chris Camp — performed for children at the Pike County Public Library.
Camp’s show was filled with stunts, fun, and laughter, with Camp delivering whip cracking tricks and jokes. In the tradition of Vaudeville, Circus and Wild West entertainment, The Whip Guy's intricate double-handed musical rhythm routines and daring tricks provided the audience with family friendly entertainment.
The bullwhip moved at speeds in excess of 900 miles per hour, Camp cut targets out of his own mouth and off the top of his head. He incorporated kids into the show asking them to participate in some of his whip-cracking stunts and tricks.
Camp said he has been cracking whips since he was 13 years old. He began doing shows in 1999, including performing at libraries for the last 15 years.
He has two Guinness Book of World Records for the most cracks in one minute and three world championship titles.
He enjoys performing for young audiences and is glad to have worked his way down in the southern part of the country.
Camp said he and his wife appeared on the fourth season of America’s Got Talent and they have been taking their show to other countries.
“I have performed in tons of festivals and fairs,” Camp said. “I have been to Hong Kong to perform and perform the double-whips in Greece and Germany. I also appeared on the tonight show with Jay Leno. I found that I make a good income doing what I love, so I will just continue. I also get to travel around to different parts of the country and meet new people and share my craft.”