Three women were arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center recently after allegedly being found to be trafficking in controlled substances.
The first arrest occurred, according to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Amanda Lowe, when Lowe was dispatched to a report of shoplifting at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter on Feb. 3.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Lowe made contact with store loss prevention personnel and the alleged shoplifter — Crystal D. Tackett, 43, of Penwood Drive, Ermine.
Walmart personnel told Lowe that Tackett was observed at the store’s self checkout failing to scan several items, underscanning items that she then concealed in bags and hiding unscanned items in her cart under shopping bags.
Tackett, the citation said, then passed all points of sale making no attempt to pay for the items and exited the store. The total value of the shoplifted items, Lowe wrote, was found to be $347.20. Tackett was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where she was charged with theft.
While lodging Tackett, Lowe wrote, Tackett told the officer she had pills on her person. A strip search was conducted, Lowe wrote, and a plastic bag was found inside Tackett’s underwear. Inside the bag, Lowe wrote, were nine small plastic bags, all containing five different types of pills, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and clonazepam. Lowe wrote that she also found $3,977 in cash in Tackett’s purse which was confiscated due to the belief that the money had come from trafficking pills.
In addition to the theft charge, Tackett was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
According to court documents, Tackett pleaded not guilty to the charges Feb. 5 before Pike District Judge Robert Wright, who ordered her held on a $10,000 surety bond.
A second arrest occurred when, according to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Colby Hobson, he was patrolling on U.S. 23 Feb. 7, when he saw a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Davonia Bradford, 44, of Kinsey Drive, stopped at the Cassidy Boulevard intersection. The vehicle’s rear license plate was not illuminated, Hobson wrote, and he found that Bradford’s license had been suspended.
After stopping Bradford’s vehicle in the parking lot of Lowe’s, Hobson wrote, he learned that she had an active warrant and he placed her under arrest.
Hobson wrote that Bradford verbally consented to a search of her vehicle, during which officers found three baggies containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, one baggie containing two different types of pills, both believed to be suboxone, and several small empty baggies. Hobson wrote that he also found $601 in cash in Bradford’s purse.
Bradford was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.
Bradford pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 8 before Wright, who ordered her held on a $10,000 partially secured bond.
The third arrest occurred Feb. 9, when, according to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Tony Conn, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2010 Toyota Camry at Loraine Street in reference to a suspected drug transaction which had occurred a few minutes before the stop at Redale Road.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Conn wrote, officers observed Tabitha Adams, 41, of Ky. 610 West, Jenkins, sitting in the passenger seat.
The citation said officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a box concealed under the front passenger seat which had been within Adams’ reach. Adams, the citation said, told officers she placed the box under the seat earlier.
In the box, the citation said, officers found a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as evidence of trafficking.
Adams was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a separate citation, Adams was charged with first-degree promoting contraband once at the Pike County Detention Center after officers found a small baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine in a cigarette pack belonging to Adams.
The arrest was Adams’ second in just a few days as, court records show, she was originally booked into the jail on Feb. 7 on charges including first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge after she was arrested during a traffic stop by PPD on U.S. 23.
According to the court records in that case, Adams was released from the jail Feb. 8 after posting a $2,000 surety bond set by Wright.
Adams was set to be arraigned in the new cases Feb. 10.