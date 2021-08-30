Officers with the Pikeville Police Department arrested three people this week on charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, after acting on a tip the department received.
According to court documents, on Aug. 24, officers Colby Hobson and Daniel Fields received an anonymous complaint through dispatch advising that an individual was going to be leaving the Hatfield-McCoy Lodge with a large quantity of narcotics and firearms.
Hobson and Fields were joined at the motel by Capt. Russell Blankenship and the officers conducted surveillance on the parking lot until they saw a 2018 Nissan Maxima — the vehicle indicated in the complaint — leaving the parking lot and turning south onto U.S. 23.
The officers, according to the citation, observed that the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle did not have a seatbelt on and Hobson conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle’s driver, Gregory L. Smith, 39, of Morris Bottom, Cumberland, pulled into the parking lot of the Double Kwik gas station on the South Mayo Trail.
Smith, court documents said, was shaking and appeared nervous and told officers he did not have a driver’s license nor insurance.
Hobson, the citation said, observed a brown hand-rolled cigarette in Smith’s lap which Smith admitted contained marijuana.
The officers, the citation said, searched the vehicle, finding two large plastic containers and a black plastic cylinder which contained a large amount of a crystal–like substance, as well as three sets of digital scales, multiple empty small baggies and two firearms, one of which was confirmed to have been reported stolen.
Det. Austin King will be leading the investigation, court documents said.
The three arrested included:
• Smith, on charges of irst-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Anthony Bogucki, 36, of Bordello Drive, Lexington, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetmaine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Joekeyta Jordan, 31, of East 5th Street, Maysville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.