Three Pike County residents are facing a felony charge for allegedly committing a theft of a catalytic converter in March.
A Pike grand jury indicted Jordan Ryan Johnson, 26, and Amber Michelle Adkins, 28, both of Mays Lane Canada, and Andrew Logan Johnson, 21, of Spa Street, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and theft.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said the three committed the theft after the victim had to leave his vehicle along U.S. 119 near the highway’s exit to Ky. 194 due to snow, and, when he returned, he found the catalytic converter had been stolen.
While Slone said the investigation was helped along by the finding of a cell phone in the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was stolen which linked back to the suspects, the work done by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was vital.
“Det. Brian Conley did an extensive investigation,” Slone said. “It’s unbelievable how thorough he was.”
The theft charge is a class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail. However, Slone said, since the vehicle sustained more than $1,000 in damage, the grand jury indicted on the criminal mischief charge, which is a class D felony which carries a potential prison sentence of five years.
Slone said law enforcement is hearing more reports of these types of thefts, and that his office is also looking at those who are creating the market by buying the converters.
“We’re going to seek the harshest penalties we can,” he said.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.