Three men who pleaded guilty to running a scam at Walmart stores stretching from Grundy, Virginia, to Pikeville and Louisa, were sentenced Jan. 28 in Pike Circuit Court to serve five years of probation in connection with the crime.
In three separate hearings, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman sentenced the three men — Ziontay Kevon Black, 22, Darius Montrae Givens, 21, and Christopher Lee Wine Jr., 21, all of Flint, Michigan — to seven years on a charge of engaging in organized crime, five years each on felony charges of theft by deception and 12 months on a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception, all to run concurrently for seven years in prison, probated for five years. In addition, Coleman ordered each of the men to pay a $10,000 fine.
The sentences were part of a negotiated plea agreement with the office of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone.
The arrests of the three men in October 2020, occurred due to an investigation by the Pikeville Police Department leading them to contact the Louisa Police Department.
According to court documents, officers with the Pikeville PD contacted Louisa’s dispatch and advised them that some males had pulled a scam using a cash card at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter and that the men had committed the same crime at other Walmart stores, including the one in Grundy, Virginia.
The men, the documents said, were buying electronics using the card and having the cashier hit a certain button which resulted in the generation of a receipt showing that cash was paid, when no cash was actually paid for the items.
Pikeville PD, the documents said, received a tip that the men were at the Louisa Walmart and sent pictures of the men and their vehicle to the Louisa police. Upon arrival at the Louisa Walmart, court documents said, officers found that the men had left.
The officers, court documents said, learned that while at the Louisa store, the men had returned two Apple watches and received cash for them. An officer with the Louisa PD identified the vehicle in question in the drive through of a restaurant in Louisa and initiated a traffic stop.
Black, the court document said, was a passenger in the vehicle and was sitting with a laptop in the floorboard between his legs. During the traffic stop, document said, officers found cash and numerous electronics items, some of which were found to have come from the Pikeville Walmart.
Coleman ordered all three men to be able to transfer their probation to their home area in Michigan.