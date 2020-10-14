Three individuals were indicted by a Floyd grand jury on charges including kidnapping and murder connected with the June 11 death of a Pikeville man, Wesley Hook.
The grand jury indicted Eric Deleon, 33, of Josephine Court, Nicholasville, Enos Little, 37, of River Park Drive, Lexington, and Krystle Williams, 33, of Julius Avenue, Pikeville, on charges of kidnapping and murder, while Williams and Deleon were also indicted on charges of tampering with evidence.
According to the indictment, on June 11, Deleon, Little and Williams, working in complicity with each other, unlawfully restrained Hook or aided others in unlawfully restraining him with Hook ultimately not being released alive.
In addition, the indictments charge, Deleon, Little and Williams “wantonly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another, thereby causing the death of Wesley Hook, who was being unlawfully restrained against his will.”
After Hook’s family reported him missing in June, Pikeville Police have said, officers were led to a burned car belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.
Officers have said in previous interviews that the investigation into the case led them to believe Hook had been murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel, then the car and body were transported into Pike County where the vehicle was burned and abandoned.
A fourth individual, Sky Smallwood, 37, of Pikeville, has been indicted on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree in connection with the case in Pike County. However, Smallwood was not named in the Floyd indictments.
Deleon and Williams remain held in the Pike County Detention Center on separate charges linked to Hook’s disappearance and death, while Little is being held in the Pike jail on separate charges. Police reported that Smallwood was arrested in Lexington in September.
The case remains under investigation by the Pikeville Police Department and PPD Det. Bruce Collins. Both Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner and Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone are working together on the case, officials have said.
