Three people were injured in an explosion at a Pike County residence on Aug. 8.
According to Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson the explosion occurred in the morning hours at a residence on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area.
Two of the people inside the residence were transported via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital and a third was transported via ambulance to Pikeville Medical Center and later transported via helicopter to Louisville.
All three, Jackson said, suffered burn injuries. Identities of the victims were not immediately released.
The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Kentucky Fire Marshal’s Office.
Responding agencies included the Dorton Fire Department, Shelby Creek Rescue Squad, Pike County Emergency Management Agency, Kentucky State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Power, Lifeguard Ambulance and two gas companies.