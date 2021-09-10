Tour groups continue to come into the area as the fall season is about to begin.
One of those groups came through Pikeville on Labor Day and according to Tony Tackett, Pike County Tourism executive director, it’s been a busy year thus far.
“The ultimate goal is to lift up our economy,” Tackett said. “Our dollar we spend goes around one time but a visitor’s dollar goes around five to seven times.
“Whether it’s a motorcoach, conferences, conventions, motorcycle groups, exotic car clubs or classic car clubs our goal is to cater to them to bring them into our area,” Tackett explained. “And it’s just as fulfilling to them as it is to us because we get the economic dollar from it and they get the experience that they can’t find anywhere in this world.”
Tackett explained that the group that came in on Labor Day was a Christian group.
“We market heavily to the Christian groups from all over South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and other areas,” Tackett said. “They are incredible people that when they come here they immediately start talking about the people they just met at the dinner table beside them and they start reminding us of our blessings so it’s a giving twofold as they remind us of what we have everyday that sometime we take for granted.”
Tackett said that they have motorcoaches booked to come in through mid-December.
“We work with sister properties like Dollywood, Asheville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, as we can be a stopover destination for say a group from Pennsylvania who can’t make it to Gatlinburg in 10 hours,” Tackett explained. “You see, a motorcoach can only be on the road for 10 hours a day so we can be a layover point and what we’re finding is as these groups have a layover here they see the beauty of the area they begin booking a two-day visit with us next time.”
Bob Crocker, a certified travel industry specialist, brought the group of over 20 senior citizens from his church in South Carolina to Pikeville on Labor Day.
“You know, we had a wonderful time at the Breaks Interstate Park and here in Pikeville,” Crocker said. “We’re going to see Loretta Lynn’s birthplace and see sites of the Hatfields and McCoys too.
“We’ve had simply a wonderful time and we’ll be back,” Crocker said. “I was with a different group in 2019 when we came to Pikeville and just fell in love with the area and I always say it’s not the destination, but the journey.”