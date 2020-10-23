During the Oct. 20 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court discussed the potential lease of the Hardy Park, a move which may result in the creation of a water park, as well as other amenities.
The court heard from a group that wants to develop the park into a destination point.
“We have several ideas for the park,” said Danny Oliver, one of the potential developers. “We want to develop the park not only for Pike county residents but hopefully to bring in tourism dollars into the area.”
Initial plans call for a water park in conjunction with the pool already on-site.
Other plans for the park include a RV campground and perhaps three to five cabins to be built on the property.
“This would bring people in from West Virginia in addition to people from Kentucky,” Oliver said.
“Tourism needs to become a bigger part of the region,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
The group said that their initial plan of a water park could be realized by next summer and possibly the RV campground too.
“We’ve got to start looking outside the box,” Jones said. “Tourism has got to be something we look at.”
“The court is very willing to work with you on this project,” Jones told the group.
“If you can bring us the engineering proposal of what you want to do, then we will get the county attorney’s office to sit down with you and get a lease drafted,” Jones said.
No other action was taken on the project pending the engineering proposal be presented.
