VAN LEAR — On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Committee, at the behest of Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, transported Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the two halves of Twitty and Lynn and grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, to Lynn's family cemetery in Van Lear.
Lynn cleaned family graves and left flowers for her ancestors during the visit and was joined by Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners' Museum Managing Director, Tina Webb, who offered thanks to the Trail Town riders who shuttled them, Pikeville Tourism Executive Director Tony Tackett and McKenzie for arranging the trip.
The Trail Town Committee said in a statement that they were grateful for the opportunity to transport Lynn.
"Our Trail Town got to assist the granddaughter of Johnson County’s own Loretta Lynn. Tayla Lynn who is touring with Tre Twitty, grandson of the legendary Conway, was in town to today with members of their band to visit her Mamaw’s homeplace and her great grandparents graves," The statement said. "We were so blessed to spend a little time with the singers, talk about old days and tell them of our ongoing work to legitimize off road trails and thereby reinvent the old coal town. We are so grateful to Johnson County Judge Mark McKenzie for calling on Trail Town to assist today. We felt very blessed to share this experience with Tayla."
At Twitty and Lynn's performance at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville that night, Trail Town member and Johnson County pastor Richard Music opened the ceremony with a word about the day's events and offered a prayer.
"I didn't expect any of this today, we met today as Tayla came to the area where I live, where her family, and Loretta (Lynn) was born and where she was raised, and we took her in side by sides, back on the cemetery, and she cleaned the cemetery and spent some time back there looking at that," Music said at the event. "So, we got acquainted that way, and they asked me if I'd ask a blessing over the show tonight, so that's what we'll do."
According to Trail Town Catalyst Lara Pack, Lynn said that she and others in the group would be returning to Johnson County in April for a yet-unnamed trail ride to commemorate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday.