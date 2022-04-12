During the April 5 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court approved after second reading an ordinance prohibiting tree removal companies from depositing and or leaving debris, mud and foreign objects or materials on county roads without prior approval from the Pike County Roads supervisor.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that in some areas of the county it was unbelievable to see the amount of debris dumped beside roads and creeks.
“I was in the Meathouse area, and it was shocking at how much material that was dumped right beside the creek,” Jones said. “While it’s technically not on a county road, we might need to come back and look at this ordinance to determine if it needs to include creeks and streams.
“I’m most concerned, even if it’s on private property, if the water gets up this material will end up in the creeks or streams and the next thing you know it winds up in a drain or stopping up a culvert,” Jones said. “I think we should go ahead and get this ordinance on the books and then go back and look at this because like I said, I was shocked at the amount of material that was placed directly beside the creek.”
Jones said one of the biggest problems also associated with this type of material being dumped alongside county roads is that it invites people to dump trash with the material.
According to the ordinance, companies found to be guilty of this type of dumping would be fined $1,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second violation and $10,000 fine for the third violation and the company would be prohibited from operating in Pike County.
The ordinance passed unanimously.