A Pike County woman was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree promoting contraband, after Kentucky State Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the Kimper community on Friday, Sept. 16.
According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Hillerman responded to the trespassing complaint on Gabriel Branch of Kimper around 2:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Hillerman observed a female later identified as Whitney S. Bartley, 34, of Prichard Fork, Kimper. Hillerman wrote that Bartley’s eyes appeared to be “very glassy.”
Bartley advised Hillerman that she uses methamphetamine, but she refers to it as “medicine,” according to the citation.
Hillerman wrote that he observed Bartley to have a glass pipe with a white powdery substance inside it that was still warm to the touch.
Bartley was placed under arrest and charged with third-degree trespassing, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia, the citation said, and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.
Shortly after releasing her into jail custody, Hillerman wrote, jail personnel contacted him and advised him that a strip search uncovered a “clear like substance,” possibly methamphetamine, tucked in Bartley’s bra.
According to the citation, Hillerman returned to the jail to view the evidence. He observed there to be a small crystal like substance in a white paper wrap, the citation said.
Bartley was lodged in PCDC with the additional charges of first-degree promoting contraband and possession of a controlled substance.