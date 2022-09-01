The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky recently announced it received a $35,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support individuals, small businesses, family farmers and local non-profits with grants for immediate and long-term needs related to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
“Truist has been a consistently strong partner to central Appalachian communities and people,” said Lora Smith, chief strategy officer of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “This grant to our Appalachian Crisis Fund will allow us to reach families, farms and small businesses in need right now and in the weeks and months to come.”
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky staff and volunteers are canvasing across impacted counties to help people who have lost everything gain access to emergency funding. More information about funding applications for individuals and families can be found at, appalachianky.org/flood, or by calling, (606) 439-1357.
“Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky shares in Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we’re proud to support them as they make an immediate impact in the lives of many hurting families,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. “We thank them and the many local volunteers and first responders who are caring for our neighbors in need during these difficult days.”