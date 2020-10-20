Nearly 100 vehicles gathered in the City of Coal Run Village Oct. 17 to participate in a caravan to show their support for President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.
Keith Bowles, a truck driver from Knott County, participated in the caravan.
“I drive cross country and if the yard signs and the billboards mean anything, then Trump will have it,” Bowles said. “I’ve seen very little Biden signs.”
Every type of vehicle including semi-trucks to motorcycles pulled out of Coal Run at 10 a.m. to begin their near 500 mile trek.
Roger Ford, organizer of the event said a good turnout was expected.
“We will be picking up more folks along the route,” Ford said. “There’s a good number of people that will join us in Floyd, Johnson, Knott counties, among several others too.”
Officials estimated that at its height, the caravan included more than 4,000 vehicles.
