Twitty and Lynn, an act comprised of Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, have made a name for themselves covering the songs of their grandparents, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, keeping their legacy alive while maintaining their own identities as artists. Now, the pair has their sights set on Eastern Kentucky, dropping into Pikeville on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, to perform at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
Lynn said she loves visiting Pikeville and Eastern Kentucky, where her family is from and some of whom still live, as well as Butcher Holler, in Johnson County.
“Being so close to Butcher Holler, I just love Pikeville, some of my family lives out there, so, this is always sort of a homecoming for us,” Lynn said. “Our shows are Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, and we’re close to sold out and we’re going to go to Butcher Holler on Saturday and go see some of my family and go to the old house, and this show, is a tribute to Conway and Loretta, but we call it a ‘salute’ to (them), because Memaw says, ‘I ain’t dead yet,’ and we just tell their stories and sing their hits.”
Twitty and Lynn was born out of a passion for performing their grandparents’ songs and a desire to tell their stories and offer people an internal perspective on what it was like being raised by the country music legends, Lynn said.
“We sing all of their hits together and we also just tell you about them as grandparents and what it was like growing up with them,” Lynn said. “I’m at my grandmother’s house right now, and what it’s like living next door to her, still, now, and I’ve been on the road with her, on and off, for 20 years, and what that’s been like. We just sort of open the door and show you inside of our living rooms.”
This isn’t Lynn’s first foray into visiting the historic location in Van Lear, she said, as she was the Grand Marshall in the Van Lear Days parade several years ago, and said that experience was something special for her, especially given that she had grown up watching Coal Miner’s Daughter, the 1980 biographical musical film that chronicles Loretta Lynn’s life from her time as a teen in Van Lear through to her performing her 1970 hit of the same name. Lynn said that actually visiting the area where her grandmother was born and raised.
“I was born and raised outside of Nashville, Tennessee, in a town called Franklin. I think being a little girl that watched, like so many people, Coal Miner’s Daughter, growing up, everyday, you have an idea of what Butcher Holler looks like, what Van Lear is like, what Johnson County is like, and you have an idea in your mind of what that is going to feel like,” Lynn said, explaining that she feels the warmth in her grandmother’s stories about the area and she understands why when she visits. “Her stories about growing up, those are her most tender and warm stories and you can see home all over her when she speaks of that county.
“When I went for the first time, it felt cozier and more like I was in my roots than I ever have,” Lynn continued. “There’s something about Eastern Kentucky that just pulls you to the ground, if you’re meant to be there ... I just love it and being able to see the homeplace for the first time with my uncle Herman (Webb), and walk around there and see everything she talked about and going to Webb’s Grocery and seeing my cousins and walking those streets and seeing the coal mines. At first, it felt magical, just like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m actually here, where my grandmother has told me about for so many years,’ and I didn’t get out there until I was in my 30s.”
Despite being born in Tennessee, Lynn said that being taught how to sing by an Eastern Kentucky legend meant that the influence and soul of the Appalachian musical heritage and its inherent authenticity is definitely present in her own sound.
“I think it has to (be in my performance), right, because those are her roots and she taught me how to sing, she was the first person to take me on stage, she taught me how to song write, guitar licks. I think the feeling of the music all comes back down to that Appalachian style,” Lynn said, explaining that she thought the authenticity of Appalachian musicians informed the style of its musicians. “The authenticity. Nobody is trying to do anything other than sing and play what they feel. I think when you’re surrounded by those trees and you’re in the holler, you’re caught up with your people, you don’t try to be something you’re not, and Memaw has never tried to be anything that she wasn’t, she, still to this day, is going to sit up and sing an old gospel tune and stomp her feet and clap her hands, and it’s going to be the most beautiful thing you’ve ever heard, because she’s with her people, not trying to be on the radio. A lot of them are singing for God and a lot of them are singing to entertain the babies, and I think it just transcends.”
“I think a lot of people that sing country music, especially today, they grow up in the cities and they know what Nashville is, and they know how to get here and what to do when they get here, and they know that it needs to be polished and, when you’re just singing to sing, and you know that you’re not going to Nashville to try to be some big star, you do it for the right reasons,” Lynn continued, although she clarified that she didn’t believe that path was any less valid as an artist. “Not that coming to Nashville and trying to be a star is wrong, we’ve all done that, I mean, here she sits, I’m her backyard right now.”
Twitty and Lynn is a full-time job, Lynn said, and the project began after a meeting between Tayla and Tre five years ago at a show that Loretta Lynn held in remembrance of the late Conway Twitty, where the idea was born and then evolved from.
“We are booked all the way through 2023, this is our job, this is what we do,” Lynn said. “We met about five years ago at my grandmother’s concert ... and Tre was singing his grandfather’s songs, and I just brought up that it would be cool if we did a show together ... so, we tried it one time, and we had great chemistry and the people seemed to love it, and we’ve done it for five years, other than during COVID, which was really hard, and I think, with a lot of people that are indie artists, during COVID, you either made it and came back or you didn’t, and I wasn’t sure our people would wait around for us. But, we’ve come back stronger than ever, our shows are growing and we’re making our record and people seem to really like it, we’ve got some videos out with Country Rebel right now that are up to a million views, and so, as long as people continue to dig it, we’ll do it.”
Lynn made it clear that they weren’t impersonators and they want to bring their own style to what they do, but they perform as fans of their grandparents’ music, and that keeping the legacy of Conway Twitty alive was especially important to Tre, since Conway Twitty doesn’t have a movie like Coal Miner’s Daughter or a slew of documentaries, unlike Loretta Lynn.
“It is our passion, you know, we’re not impersonators, we’re fans of our grandparents, and for Tre, it’s very important to share his grandfather’s story, because he doesn’t have a movie like Coal Miner’s Daughter or all of the documentaries that Memaw has, and so it’s important for him to really get across who his grandfather was,” Lynn said. “For me, I love singing Memaw’s music and I’m her number one fan, and I love showing you what it’s like to be her granddaughter and to have a teacher like her, still, you know, at 89 years old, I’m on her back porch talking about marriage, or what we’re eating today, this new diet we’re trying, you know. Anything.”
Lynn said the experience of performing these songs in Eastern Kentucky has a feeling of being full-circle and is moving to her because it feels meaningful to return to those roots.
“You know, we came back a couple of years ago and I cried halfway through the set ... you know, we didn’t get a chance to go to Butcher Holler that time, and I was kind of bummed out, but we are going on Saturday ... so it’s totally full-circle, it means something to go back there. It’s not just another show, it means something to be back there,” Lynn said.
For more information on the goings on of Twitty and Lynn, visit their social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube and to check for ticket availability for this weekend’s shows, visit The Appalachian Center for the Arts’ website at, www.theapparts.org, or call the box office at, (606) 262-4004.