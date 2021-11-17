Being born as the grandchildren of legendary country music duo Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn is interesting enough in its own right, said Tayla Lynn, one half of the duo entitled Twitty and Lynn, which also features Conway’s grandson Tre, but being able to perform their grandparents’ music together and share stories about their grandparents is a truly special experience. Lynn said that experience is made even more special when it happens in the region that birthed her grandmother, Loretta Lynn.