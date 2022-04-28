A duo was arrested April 27 after Pikeville Police responded to a report that an intoxicated male had left two small children unattended in a vehicle.
According to the arrest citation written by PPD Officer Amanda Lowe, she and Officer Larry Thacker were dispatched to the parking lot of the Pikeville Commons shopping center in reference to the call and located the vehicle parked and unoccupied.
Lowe wrote that she parked and waited for the individual to return to the vehicle and saw a man, Andrew P. Hall, 22, of Ky. 7, Dema, and two juveniles return to the vehicle.
Lowe, the citation said, approached Hall, who she later discovered had five active arrest warrants, and placed him under arrest.
The officers, the citation said, took the children, ages five years and two months, into protective custody.
Lowe wrote that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Hall told the officers there would be marijuana inside. A search of the vehicle, the citation said, revealed a large quantity of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in separate baggies, as well as working digital scales, a large amount of cash, a smoking pipe with a burnt white residue inside it and a smoked marijuana cigarette.
Lowe wrote that, while logging the evidence later, she found a plastic bag with a brown powder substance believed to be heroin and a paper containing an off-white substance.
While the children were in protective custody, Thacker wrote in a separate citation, he took them to find their mother, Alyssa Nicole Slone, 21, also of Ky. 7, Dema, who he found in one of the stores. While talking with Slone, the citation said, Thacker noted that she appeared intoxicated and told the officer she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.
Thacker wrote that he had Slone tilt her head back, at which time he saw a white powder substance in her nostrils. Slone, the citation said, admitted she had snorted hydrocodone.
Slone was placed under arrest, the citation said, and while searching her purse, Thacker found a pill identified as hydrocodone and a straw with a white powder substance in it.
Hall was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor (two counts), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating parole, failure to appear in court, contempt of court, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
Slone was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.