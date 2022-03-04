A Pikeville duo was arrested on several charges, including wanton endangerment and harboring a vicious animal after, Pikeville Police said, a dog attacked both a smaller dog and the smaller dog’s owner.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, in the afternoon hours of March 2, the department’s dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a fight in progress and an active dog attack at Kentucky Avenue.
Upon arrival, Coleman wrote, a subject later identified as William J. Leeper, 35, of Poplar Street, was caught running away from the scene.
Officers spoke with Leeper and he told them he and Jonda M. Collins, 47, were walking their pit bull on Kentucky Avenue when the dog jerked or pulled the leash out of his hands and attacked a nearby woman and her dog. The woman, Coleman wrote, had blood covering her shirt and hands.
The woman, the citation said, had suffered injuries to her hand from the dog attack. She told officers that she was walking her dog when she saw Leeper walking with his dog. At that point, the woman said, she heard someone say the pitbull wouldn’t bite and that, before she realized it, the dog attacked her and her dog. The citation said the dog which was attacked was left in very critical condition.
Animal control, Coleman wrote, took possession of the pitbull.
Both Leeper and Collins were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Leeper was charged with harboring a vicious animal, owner permitting a vicious dog to run at large, fourth-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Collins was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, owner permitting a vicious dog to run at large, harboring a vicious animal and second-degree disorderly conduct.
When he was caught, Coleman wrote, Leeper told officers he had run because he was trying to get to his home incarceration area due to charges he’s facing in Pike Circuit Court, including first-degree robbery. Leeper was recently indicted on charges that, due to a persistent felony offender count, could result in him getting life in prison if he’s convicted.