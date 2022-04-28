Two people were charged in separate incidents recently for allegedly bringing drugs into the Pike County Detention Center after being arrested on unrelated charges.
According to court documents, the first arrest occurred in the early morning hours of April 21, when Mackenzie Williams-Harvey, 25, of Fleming Drive, Elizabethtown, was found to allegedly be intoxicated while a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by Pikeville Police.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Brandon Martin, Williams-Harvey appeared to be intoxicated and, when asked, admitted she had “smoked some weed” about three hours before the traffic stop. Because she was from out-of-town and had nowhere to safely go, the citation said, she was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of public intoxication.
Upon arrival at the jail, according to court documents, Williams-Harvey was searched, at which time a clear plastic baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine fell out of her bra.
She was further charged with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The second set of charges, court documents show, occurred later on April 21, when Keene M. Johnson, 44, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, was booked into the jail on failure to appear in court warrants. According to court documents, while Johnson’s belongings were being searched, PCDC Deputy Ben Gilman located a small baggie which contained a white powder substance which appeared to be heroin inside a cane belonging to Johnson.
In addition to failure to appear in court, Johnson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband.