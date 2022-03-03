Two people who were arrested recently are now facing further charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Feb. 26 after Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore responded to the Daugherty Branch, Freeburn, residence of Johnny Mills to a report that Mills had overdosed.
Whitmore arrested Mills on a charge of giving an officer false identifying information, as well as six active warrants he had pending.
Whitmore wrote that, while en route to the Pike County Detention Center, he asked Mills several times if Mills had anything on his person and Mills advised several times he did not. Upon entering into the jail’s garage area, the citation said, Whitmore noticed Mills moving around a lot and acting in an “irregular” manner.
Whitmore wrote that, when Mills thought the trooper was not watching, he dropped a clear plastic baggie on the ground in the front of the cruiser and began to use his foot to squish the substance in the baggie.
Whitmore wrote that he found the clear baggie where Mills had been standing and found that it contained a crystal-like substance inside believed to be methamphetamine.
Mills was lodged in the jail on additional charges of first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
The second arrest, court documents show, occurred on Feb. 28 after Pikeville Police Officers Austin Kranzman and Larry Thacker conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Shanna Justice, 36, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, was a passenger and was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
While being booked into the jail, the citation said, Justice was strip searched by Deputy Jailer Barbara Jordan, at which time Jordan found a baggie concealed in one of Justice’s body cavities. The substance in the bag, the citation said, is suspected to be heroin.
In addition to the public intoxication charge, Justice was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband.