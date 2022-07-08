Two people were charged in separate incidents recently with trafficking in controlled substances.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, in the early morning hours of July 4, he was parked in the median of U.S. 23 near Community Trust Bank, when he saw a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Thacker wrote that he attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency equipment, but the driver, ultimately identified as Scott R. Hurley, 41, of Mount Chase Drive, Pikeville, continued driving and made a turn onto Ky. 3496 without signaling.
Thacker wrote that the vehicle went off the road past the fog line and he saw a white plastic bag being tossed outside by the driver. Hurley, the citation said, then started driving the wrong way on Ky. 3496 until he came to a stop.
Thacker wrote that he told Hurley to exit the vehicle, at which time Hurley got out and began screaming and yelling at the
officer, who placed him under arrest.
Thacker wrote that he and Officer Patrick Coleman went back to the area where Thacker had seen Hurley throw a bag out. The citation said the officers found a bag which contained a large amount of a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine, as well as a small bag containing a powder substance which appeared to be heroin.
Thacker wrote that he asked Hurley to perform field sobriety tests, to which Hurley responded, “Go (expletive deleted) yourself.” The citation said Thacker transported Hurley to Pikeville Medical Center where Hurley kep screaming at people, cursing at the officer and calling him names.
Hurley refused to take a test, the citation said, and was transported to the Pike County Detention Center. Thacker wrote that, while en route to the jail, Hurley kept telling the officer repeatedly, “(Expletive deleted) you and your family.”
Hurley was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree disorderly conduct, DUI, driving on a suspended license, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), disorderly conduct, menacing and traffic charges.
The second arrest, court documents show, occurred when Thacker was dispatched in the early morning hours of July 5 to a call from a Harolds Branch resident reporting that two people had broken into her garage and were still there.
Upon arrival, Thacker wrote, he heard voices coming from inside the garage. The citation said a female, later identified as Melody Terry, 41, of Moore Branch, Beaver, opened the garage door and he saw a man, later identified as Evan Blake Potter, 30, of Ky. 2029, Hueysville, come from the back of the garage.
While Thacker was talking with Potter and Terry, the citation said, PPD Sgt. Billy Ratliff went to the area of the garage in which Potter had been standing and found containers which had several controlled substances inside, including suspected crack cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of prescription pills.
Thacker wrote that he also found cash on Potter’s person and in one of the containers.
Potter was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
Terry was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.