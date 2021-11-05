Two people were arrested in separate incidents on the evening of Nov. 3, after allegedly fleeing from police who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
According to court documents, the first incident occurred at 7:06 p.m., when Kentucky State Police troopers Cody Stiltner and Chase Maynard attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford Freestar van which was being operated on Ky. 1426 with an expired registration plate which belonged to another vehicle.
The troopers, the citation said, activated their emergency lights and attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle. The driver, ultimately identified as Tykenna D. Anderson, 30, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, failed to stop the vehicle and continued on Ky. 1426 toward Raccoon.
The vehicle, the citation said, continued traveling for about 4 miles at speeds exceeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. Anderson, the citation said, turned onto Raccoon Road and continued to flee, ignoring all emergency equipment, lights and sirens.
Anderson, the citation said, drove to the end of Ramey Fork Road, stopped the vehicle, exited and fled on foot through a resident’s yard. Stiltner, the citation said, discharged a cartridge from his state-issued Taser and Anderson was arrested without any further incident.
Anderson, the citation said, told police she only fled because her license is suspended and she does not have any insurance for the vehicle.
Anderson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and traffic charges.
At approximately 7:22 p.m., court documents show, KSP Trooper Braxton Whitmore was on patrol on U.S. 23 in the Virgie community when he observed a 2004 Nissan Sentra with only one working headlight.
Whitmore stopped the vehicle, the citation said, and made contact with the driver, Matthew Blackburn, 43, of Mills Road, Pikeville, who was not wearing a seatbelt and failed to produce a driver’s license.
Blackburn, the citation said, was asked to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, and Whitmore noted that Blackburn was unsteady on his feet.
The citation said that, when Whitmore started to perform the sobriety tests, Blackburn ran on foot. Whitmore wrote that he was able to catch Blackburn and arrest him.
Upon search of Blackburn’s person, the citation said, Whitmore found several clear baggies, including one which contained a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, one which contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and several round pills believed to be Suboxone.
Whitmore wrote that he also found a glass pipe with a substance inside.
Blackburn, the citation said, told the trooper, “I don’t know why I ran, probably because I’m high.”
Blackburn was lodged in the jail on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.