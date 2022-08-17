Two charged with stealing from Pikeville charity

Two people were arrested by Pikeville Police in the early morning hours of Aug. 17 on theft charges and a third was arrested on warrants after the officers responded to reports of theft from a downtown charity.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Chandler Nelson, at 12:40 a.m., he responded to Hambley Boulevard to a report of three subjects attempting to carry off bags full of items from in front of the East Kentucky Dream Center.
Nelson wrote that University of Pikeville Public Safety Officer Doug Cottle was at the scene with the individuals and told the Pikeville Police officers that he had witnessed three individuals, including Cody J. Phillips, 30, of Hurricane Road, Pikeville, and Tabitha Slone, 47, of South College Street, Pikeville, picking up bags from in front of the charity and remove them from the property.
Phillips, Nelson wrote, became very irate and stated he took the items because one of the other individuals told him the items were being given away.
Slone, according to a citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, admitted she took several items from the property and was heading home with them.
The suspects, Thacker wrote, told the officers the items were sitting in front of the building.
Phillips and Slone were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, each on a charge of theft, and a third individual at the scene, Kellie Burke, 41, of South College Street, was arrested and lodged in the jail on failure to appear in court charges.