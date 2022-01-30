PIKEVILLE — Both Appalachian Family Medicine and Dr. Loey Kousa's offices in Paintsville were searched by United States Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with assistance from both Paintsville Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Both local agencies said they were unable to provide information beyond that the raids were the result of ongoing investigations by federal agents and were the result of federal search warrants.
PPD Chief Mike Roe said that the PPD were asked to provide outside security at Kousa's office on Main Street and to check those in the parking lot for warrants, resulting in two arrests for the department as they served warrants on two unidentified individuals, one of which was a fugitive out of Indiana.
"It was a federal search warrant, the head of the Attorney General's office called me and asked if we'd go up there with them and check for warrants on people that were in the parking lot, as well as providing outside security, so I sent Capt. Jon Holbrook and Officer Zac Stapleton up there to do that," Roe said. "We made two arrests on outstanding warrants, one from Pike County and one from Magoffin County, but the one from Magoffin was actually a fugitive from justice out of Indiana."
Roe said he is not at liberty to discuss an ongoing investigation, although there were agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kentucky Attorney General's office present.
"I have ideas but right now we're not privy to talk about it ... I have nothing to say on what they're doing, I just know that there were probably 10 FBI agents and DEA and the Attorney General's office there," Roe said. "It wasn't our show, but they called us for assistance and we'll always assist with anything we can like that."
Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor echoed these sentiments, stating that they were assisting the Lexington DEA Office with the execution of a search warrant at Appalachian Family Medicine, located on 10th Street in Paintsville.
"We can't disclose any of that information," Saylor said. "It's an ongoing investigation."