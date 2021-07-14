Two Pike County farms — Cajunchef Enterprises LLC and Walker’s Family Farms — are two of 109 markets across Kentucky that were recently accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program.
In joining the program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by KFB tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal, according to the agency. This is the 26th year that KFB has offered the program.
KFB President Mark Haney said in a statement that more people have become aware of locally produced foods over the past pandemic year, which he hopes is continued as the Certified Farm Market program grows and continues.
“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” Haney said in his statement. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”
Cajunchef Enterprises LLC is located in 475 Hambley Boulevard providing local farmers and craftsmen a means to market and distribute their wares throughout the year. Their commercial kitchen is used by Chef Chris in order to produce his line of edible goods, and it is also used to grow and harvest a variety of "super hot" peppers needed for his product with excess growth being available for sale. Chef Chris' products will include barbecue sauces, salsa, hot sauce and a variety of seasonings, according to KFB.
Walker’s Family Farms is a small family farm located in Hardy that offers fresh farm-raised vegetables, along with fall decorations like pumpkins, cushaws, gourds, fodder and Indian corn, as well as blueberries and Asian pears. They have a commercial kitchen on the farm where they produce their hot pepper jelly and hand-stirred apple butter, and they also make maple syrup in their sugar house from local maple trees. Maple season runs February through March. Visitors are always welcome, and their pumpkin patch will be ready at the end of September through the end of October, according to KFB. For more information on Walker’s Family Farms, call, (606)353-7333, or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.
Markets that have been certified through the program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in KFB’s online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets, according to KFB.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers and county KFB offices. For a complete list of markets or for more information, visit, kyfb.com/certified, email, kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or visit the “KY Certified Farm Market” Facebook page.